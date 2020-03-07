Empress hotel workers reach tentative agreement

VICTORIA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The bargaining committee for Fairmont Empress hotel workers have reached a tentative agreement with the employer.

"Unifor is a union for hotel workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "I'm proud of the work accomplished by Local 4267 to lead the hospitality sector in British Columbia."

With more than 20,000 members at hotels and casinos across the country, Unifor is the largest Canadian union in the hospitality and gaming sector. Hospitality is one of the largest employers in Canada, with more than 1.2 million people working in the sector. Unifor's collective agreements are helping lift traditionally low paid workers out of poverty while giving hotel workers a powerful voice.

Local 4267 served strike notice earlier this week after a lack of progress at the bargaining table. Today's tentative agreement reached today means that Empress workers will vote on ratifying the contract next week.

"The bargaining committee successfully fought back concessions and achieved many of our goals for a new contract," said James Griffin, Local 4276 President.

More details about the agreement will be made available after the ratification meeting.

Local 4267 represents almost 500 Empress workers in the housekeeping, culinary, groundskeeping, serving, guest relations, maintenance, and engineering departments.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor