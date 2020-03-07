07.03.2020 03:58:00

Empress hotel workers reach tentative agreement

VICTORIA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The bargaining committee for Fairmont Empress hotel workers have reached a tentative agreement with the employer.

"Unifor is a union for hotel workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "I'm proud of the work accomplished by Local 4267 to lead the hospitality sector in British Columbia."

With more than 20,000 members at hotels and casinos across the country, Unifor is the largest Canadian union in the hospitality and gaming sector. Hospitality is one of the largest employers in Canada, with more than 1.2 million people working in the sector. Unifor's collective agreements are helping lift traditionally low paid workers out of poverty while giving hotel workers a powerful voice.

Local 4267 served strike notice earlier this week after a lack of progress at the bargaining table. Today's tentative agreement reached today means that Empress workers will vote on ratifying the contract next week.

"The bargaining committee successfully fought back concessions and achieved many of our goals for a new contract," said James Griffin, Local 4276 President.

More details about the agreement will be made available after the ratification meeting.

Local 4267 represents almost 500 Empress workers in the housekeeping, culinary, groundskeeping, serving, guest relations, maintenance, and engineering departments.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Analyse zeigt, wie weit der Bitcoin noch vor dem Halving steigen könnte
Lufthansa-Aktie etwas leichter: Lufthansa reduziert Kapazität um bis zu 50 Prozent
Darum steht der Dollar zum Franken auf dem tiefsten Stand seit rund zwei Jahren
Swisscom-Aktie dennoch schwach: Swisscom profitiert von Coronavirus
Beyond Meat hält trotz Coronavirus an Plänen für erste Fabrik in Asien fest

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;