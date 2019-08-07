Empower Clinics Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Heritage Cannabis Subsidiary Endocanna Health to Create and Sell Endocannabinoid DNA Test Products

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (Frankfurt 8EC) (OTC: EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, and a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Endocanna Health Inc.("Endocanna"), a research and development biotechnology company specializing in endocannabinioid DNA testing, and a partly owned subsidiary of Heritage Cannabis (CSE: CANN)

Endocanna will manufacture its patent-pending Endocannabinoid DNA Test Kits for and license its proprietary DNA technology to Empower. Empower will immediately make the Endocanna kits available to its corporate owned medical clinics that include 165,000 patients in Oregon, Arizona, Washington State and Nevada. The Company plans to include the DNA Test Kits as a standard offering in the Sun Valley Health franchise program, and has commenced it's roll-out in the United States.

"We continue to focus our initiatives on patient care and wellbeing, ensuring we have the ability to provide best-in-class care and advice using the most advanced technology available." said Steven McAuley, Empowers Chairman & CEO. "The Endocanna DNA Test Kit can give our physicians the potential to have even greater insight into each individual patient's propensity for success, on how CBD based therapies may interact with their individual regulatory system."

The Kits are designed to provide consumers with personalized data about how cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids may interact with their body, plus the technology may allow the company to provide patients with science-backed cannabis product suggestions based on their specific DNA.

"Using Endocanna Health's proprietary DNA report, we can personalize and provide a cannabinoid wellness protocol tailored to an individual's needs." said Len May, CEO & Co-Founder of Endocanna Health. "Empower and their Sun Valley Health clinic network, provides an immediate opportunity for us to work with physicians and patients to develop advanced science surrounding the endocannabinioid system and CBD based therapies."

About Endocanna Health Inc.

Endocanna is a company based in Los Angeles, CA that has developed Endocannabinoid DNA testing to assist individuals in taking control of their own health, by utilizing cannabis products specifically suited for themselves. The recently expanded database of genetic markers now allows for a thorough review of potential products, which are helpful to address the needs of patients. EndoDNA testing packages are currently available in the United States, and will shortly be introduced to Canada and other select cannabis-forward countries. For more information visit www.endocannahealth.com

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

The Company is focused on becoming a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and BriteLife Sciences that is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent Company, is focused on providing resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, and a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics, operating the Sun Valley Health clinic brand www.sunvalleyhealth.com, for its nine corporate locations and for franchises in the United States. As a CBD product manufacturer under the Solievo brand, the company distributes its lines through clinics, online and through retail partners. Extraction operations are currently being developed in the Company's new extraction facility in Oregon.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding; the Company's intention to open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility, the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the terms of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the effectiveness of the extraction technology; the expected benefits for Empower's patient base and customers; the benefits of CBD based products; the effect of the approval of the Farm Bill; the growth of the Company's patient list and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2019 and beyond. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including; that the Company may not open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; that the hemp-based CBD extraction facility may not be fully operation by Q2 2019 if at all; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Empower Clinics Inc.