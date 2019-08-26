Employee Retention, Recognition and Rewards Program Integrated Into Your Salesforce Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhoneAppli, Inc. announces the introduction of the THANKS GO application, available to companies throughout the United States as an add-on service to their Salesforce subscription. THANKS GO is a powerful application that reduces employee turnover by encouraging teamwork through peer-to-peer employee recognition and rewards.

THANKS GO is ideally suited for companies that leverage Salesforce in the sales funnel that want to empower their Sales teams to thank people across departments for the help they provide in closing and servicing customers. With every install of THANKS GO, your company automatically receives access to Salesforce Chatter, which helps facilitate communication and teamwork across departments and locations.

Unlike many Employee Rewards programs, THANKS GO is built to encourage peers to recognize each other easily rather than requiring recognition solely from management, which makes it easy for employees across different departments and at many locations to recognize each other. THANKS GO offers a new way for companies using Salesforce across departments and multiple locations to implement an easy-to-use Employee Recognition and Rewards Program.

"Our mission is to change the way of communication. Phone Appli has been very successful in providing various services and over 3000 customers are using our services every day. I am very excited to release our first product, THANKS GO, in US market, which will solve "turn-over - one of critical challenges in the company," says Mikio Yanashita, CEO of North America at PhoneAppli, Inc.

A few of the many features and benefits of THANKS GO include:



Retain employees by increasing their sense of value and teamwork

Engage employees across departments and locations to interact and recognize one another easily

Provide a simple yet effective way for sales person to appreciate to supporting department for their work

Monitor Recognition and Rewards activities in a user-friendly THANKS GO Management Dashboard

Allow employees to "vote" for top performers

Your THANKS GO application also gives your company access to Salesforce Chatter, to use company-wide for communication and efficiency

THANKS GO is available immediately to customers using Salesforce, at US $3/month.

For more information on THANKS GO, visit the Salesforce Marketplace, or visit THANKS GO online at https://phoneappli.net/en.

About PhoneAppli, Inc.: Phone Appli was founded 8 years ago by providing Web Phone book. After successful business, Phone Appli was invested by Salesforce Venture and enhanced its product portfolio based on Salesforce platform. As of today more than 3million licenses are activated and leverage to enhance their communications.

