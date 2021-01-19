Employee Engagement prevails for 21 Filipino Companies as they win the coveted HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia(R) awards

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was no doubt a difficult year for everyone, but like the saying "cream rises to the top", these 21 companies amongst 150 shortlisted companies thrived and have proven once again that not even a global pandemic can stop them.

Winners include Alaska Milk Corporation, C3 Customer Contact Channel Ltd., Chevron Holdings Inc., Cinco Corporation, Global Business Power Corporation, Inspiro, Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Lazada E-Services Philippines Inc., Maersk Philippines, Microsoft Philippines Inc., Mondelez Philippines, Monocrete Construction Philippines Inc., Philam Life Group, Pure Gold Price Club Inc., RingCentral, Tata Consultancy Services Philippines and White & Case Global Operation Center (Manila) LLP.

Employee Engagement – The Number-One Priority

HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia® awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstratable empathy and care for their employees.

The awards is Asia's largest, covering over three hundred thousand employees across eleven markets. Employees rate their employers using the proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey, which covers collective consciousness, workplace sentiment, and team dynamics – making the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards the only awards programme that is entirely employee driven.

From the survey, it is evident that employees in Philippines continue to demonstrate a strong collective spirit despite the pandemic and are willing to help one another to achieve their common goal.

88% of the 6,900 employees who participated in the survey indicated that they are willing to assist colleagues who require assistance; while 83% believed that their job is meaningful to the goals and objective of the organisation while constantly looking for ways to improve their contribution and role within their organisation.

However, the pandemic has taken its toll on employees too. 67% of participants indicated that they are exhausted at work and that they do not have sufficient amount of time to complete their work.

"2020 is an extraordinary year. As the Philippines battle with this invisible enemy, many Filipino employers have stepped up to care for and provide monetary and emotional support to the millions of working Filipinos. It is during the worst of times that we can see the strength of the human spirit – and we are touched by the extent that some of these companies have gone, to be good employers at a time like this", said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the owners of HR Asia.

WORDS OF WISDOM

The award recipients had these to say:

"I am incredibly proud to be receiving HR Asia's Best Place to Work award for the second year running. This honour reflects the hard work and passion our Philippine team has in creating a people-first culture. This year has been difficult for all of us and being recognized for this award means that much more. Salamat." - Sudhir Agarwal, Everise Founder & CEO

"Thank you, HR Asia, for this recognition of Chevron Holdings Incorporated as one of the Philippines' best employers. Receiving this award – even in the midst of these difficult, uncertain times—is immensely meaningful. It is a validation of our emphasis on employee safety and well-being and on diversity and inclusion as the centerpieces of our culture. It inspires us to continue the Chevron Way and to be agile in responding to changing times." - Steven James Callaghan, General Manager, Chevron Holdings Incorporated

"We are honored to receive back-to-back recognition from HR Asia as among the best employers to work for. This award affims that we have not rested on our laurels when it comes to our people management efforts. As a power generation company, we are not just about operating machines and equipment efficiently, but we are also about taking care of our people. We recognize that they are our greatest asset and our key to achieving our vision of becoming a total sustainable energy solutions provider, especially during this difficult period." - Global Business Power Corporation

"Being named one of the Philippines' best companies to work for inspires us to keep delivering value for our communities through our corporate values of malasakit (Filipino word for genuine care and concern) and excellence. Current challenges tested our agility and teamwork but eventually brought out our best, strengthening our relationships with both clients and employees. We proudly share this honor with our parent company, Relia Inc., and we dedicate this recognition to our employees who make our success possible." - Yuji Hamamoto, President & CEO on the recognition bestowed to Inspiro

"2020 has been a year of challenges— for Johnson & Johnson Philippines, it has also been a year of inspiration and resilience. Guided by Our Credo and Our Purpose, we witnessed how our employees stepped up for patients, doctors and nurses, our customers, their fellow employees, our community and all our other important stakeholders. As our CEO Alex Gorsky said at the start of the pandemic: J&J is built for times like these. Thank you to HR Asia for recognizing the over 1,400 women and men of J&J Philippines who make a difference everyday." - Johnson & Johnson - Philippines

"At Lazada, we will remain intentional and committed to support our very own heroes, our Lazadians, through a company culture that empowers; a technology that brings us closer; values that put customers first; and a platform with a heart" - Neil Trinidad, Country Chief Marketing Officer of Lazada E- Services Philippines Inc.

"This recognition affirms that Maersk is indeed powered by Our Employees, who have displayed tremendous resiliency and passion to serve our customers amidst the crisis we are facing. We at Maersk believe that listening to our people's feedback is vital to our success. We continue to champion the voice of our employees as their engagement steers us to strong business results.With our united and dedicated Maersk employees, we can weather any storm and emerge stronger on the other side." - John Alexander Rhoss Perez Largo , Country Lead

"Our mission at Microsoft is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As a company, we transformed significantly to embrace that mission and posture ourselves to achieve it. One of the biggest changes we had to make was our culture. We knew that if we were to achieve any of our great ambitions, we needed to create a culture that enables our people to realize their full potential, be their best, most authentic selves every day and provide them with a platform to pursue their passions and amplify their impact to those around them. This award is a great achievement for us not because of the recognition we receive as an employer but most importantly, because it shows our people how deeply invested we are to making good on that commitment—our commitment to them." – Microsoft Philippines Inc.

"Our purpose is something that's bigger than us. We have the best platform and great opportunity to impact and help change the lives of many Filipinos. This is the reason that gets us up and motivated every day. Each one of us, no matter what role we play in the Company, contributes to a larger story to protect the lives of Filipinos families and help them live healthier, longer, better lives. The things we do as a Company often is not very visible to many but getting this recognition makes us proud that we are on the right track and inspires us to strive even more." - Kevin Williams, Country Manager of RingCentral

"We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for two consecutive years by HR Asia. This award is a manifestation of all our efforts in creating a people-centered organization through various HR programs and policies that enable our employees' personal and professional growth in the workplace, even during the pandemic. This award is not just a recognition but a challenge for our organization to remain committed to our promise of bringing best-in-class employee experience." – Tata Consultancy Services

"I am overwhelmed and constantly encouraged by the spirit and resilience of our people – even as the pandemic turned our worlds upside down and as we faced numerous challenges in 2020, we continue to move forward, to sustain and innovate, while keeping everyone safe in their homes. This award is truly a reflection of everyone's combined efforts to make White & Case Global Operations Center - Manila one of the best companies to work for in the Philippines." – Carlo Mata (Director – Philippine Operations)

List of Winners of HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 (Philippines Edition)

Company Industry Alaska Milk Corporation Manufacturing Dairy Product C3 Customer Contact Channel LTD. Business Process Outsourcing Chevron Holdings, Inc. Business Process Outsourcing Cinco Corporation - Potato Corner Retail and Franchising Global Business Power Corporation Power Generation Inspiro Business Process Outsourcing Johnson & Johnson - Philippines Consumer, Healthcare, Shared Services Lazada E- Services Philippines Inc. E-Commerce Maersk Philippines Transport and Logistics Microsoft Philippines Inc. Technology Mondelez Philippines, Inc. FMCG Monocrete Construction Philippines Incoporated (MCPI) Construction Mundipharma Distribution GmbH (Phil. Branch) Pharmaceutical Philam Life Group Finance/ Insurance Industry PureGold Price Club, Inc Retail RingCentral Computer Software Startek Philippines, Inc. BPO Tata Consultancy Services Philippines IT-BPM TDCX (PH) Inc. Luxury E-Commerce, Hospitality, Social Media, and Technology Unilever Philippines FMCG White & Case Global Operation Center (Manila) LLP Business Service

Media contact:

Contact Person: Adrian Cheng

Phone Number: +6012-269 2701

Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

SOURCE Business Media International