Employee Benefits in India, 2020: Retirement, Death, Long-Term Disability, Short-Term Sickness, Medical, Private, Maternity, Workmen's Compensation Insurance, and Other Benefits

The Indian social security system only covers employees in the organized sector, which accounts for less than 10% of the country's workforce. As the unorganized sector is continuously growing the Government of India has launched several social security measures related to healthcare, pension and direct cash transfer schemes to people who do not have access to any formal scheme.



Employee Benefits in India, 2020 provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the employee benefits in India, including: overview of the state and compulsory benefits in India, detailed information about the private benefits in India, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in India.



Key Highlights

The social security system of India covers people belonging to different sections, including the labor force and unemployed people.

Concession cards are additional assistance provided to people who receive income support and other people receiving a low income.

All social security benefits are regulated by the Ministry of Labour & Employment of India .

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION



3. COUNTRY STATISTICS



4. OVERVIEW OF EMPLOYEE BENEFITS IN INDIA



5. REGULATIONS



6. STATE AND COMPULSORY BENEFITS

6.1 Retirement Benefits

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Eligibility

6.1.3 Benefits

6.1.4 Payment Options

6.1.5 Contributions

6.2 Death Benefits

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Eligibility

6.2.3 Benefits

6.2.4 Payment Options

6.2.5 Contributions

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

6.3.1 Introduction

6.3.2 Eligibility

6.3.3 Benefits

6.3.4 Payment Options

6.3.5 Contributions

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Eligibility

6.4.3 Benefits

6.4.4 Payment Options

6.4.5 Contributions

6.5 Medical Benefits

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 Eligibility

6.5.3 Benefits

6.5.4 Payment Options

6.5.5 Contributions

6.6 Workmen's Compensation Insurance

6.6.1 Introduction

6.6.2 Eligibility

6.6.3 Benefits

6.6.4 Payment Options

6.6.5 Contributions

6.7 Maternity Benefits

6.7.1 Introduction

6.7.2 Eligibility

6.7.3 Benefits

6.7.4 Payment Options

6.7.5 Contributions

6.8 Other Benefits

6.8.1 Unemployment Benefit

6.8.2 Leaves and Holidays

6.9 Private Benefits

6.9.1 Retirement Benefits

6.9.2 Disability Benefits

6.9.3 Death Benefits

6.9.4 Medical Benefits

6.9.5 Accidental Death & Dismemberment



List of Tables

Table 1: Insurance Industry Definitions

Table 2: India - Country Statistics

Table 3: Indian Retirement Benefits - Chronological Order of the Change of Wage Ceiling for EPF

Table 4: India - Indian Death in Service Benefits - Qualifying Service and Death Gratuity

Table 5: Indian Retirement Benefits (Private Employees) - Contribution Rates (% of Wages) to Benefit Schemes



List of Figures

Figure 1: India - Main Institutions of Social Security System



