Employee Benefits Administration Company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, Shares Tips for Approaching a Multigenerational Workforce About Benefits

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares tips for approaching a multigenerational workforce about benefits.

Today's workforce is a compilation of several different generations. There are baby boomers who were born between 1946 and 1964 as well as Generation Xers who were born between the years of 1965 through 1981. Then came millennials who were born between the years of 1981-1994, and finally those who came after 1995—Generation Z. When it comes to offering benefits to such a diverse employee pool, it is vital to develop a benefits plan that works for everyone. After all, each generation faces different challenges.

No matter what their age, a multigenerational workforce is seeking the following benefits: health insurance, wellness programs, dental/vision coverage, financial wellness packages, group life insurance, flexible work plans, and vacation time. Healthy, happy employees should be a top priority for employers. After all, employees who meet these criteria will be more productive and successful. The following strategies can help satisfy the workforce.

Ensure wellness programs are transcendental. No matter their birth year, employees typically seek methods for self-improvement. Offerings such as career development, fitness programs, weight loss initiatives, and strategies to quit smoking are prime examples of successful options that many employees will want to take advantage of. It is important to reach out to employees to see where their priorities lie.

Address the wants and needs of each generation. Keep in mind that the multigenerational workforce tackles diverse issues. While baby boomers are charged with caring for both children and their aging parents, many millennials express a strong desire to work remotely. Meanwhile, Gen Xers desire the very latest in technology to excel in their career path. Therefore, forward-thinking employers are tasked with the challenge of not only finding methods to address these diverse needs, but also incorporating the appropriate health and wellness initiatives to satisfy each generation.

Promote a mentoring program. Why not tap into the expertise of seasoned employees to guide the younger generation? And, on the flip side, as the saying goes, you can teach an old dog new tricks. Let the veterans share tried and true business practices while newbies preach—and educate—about the latest social media strategies. The result? A well-balanced, successful work environment that can tackle any business challenge that arises.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

