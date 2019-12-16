Employee at Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center of Modesto Wins New Car in Employee Referral Program

MODESTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center of Modesto (Windsor Modesto), a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Modesto, California, announced today that Martha Padilla, a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at the care center, was the winner of a 2020 Honda Civic through Windsor's company-wide employee referral program.

Windsor launched the employee referral program on June 1, 2017, offering incentives and bonuses for employees who referred potential candidates for full-time clinical positions (CNA, LVN and RN) to any Windsor care center. It subsequently expanded the program to offer referral bonuses for all positions, for both part-time and full-time.

Bonuses range from $500 to $5000, based on the position, and are awarded after the referred employee is hired for a full or part-time position and is employed for 60 days.

In the second quarter of 2019, Windsor introduced a new incentive: for every candidate that was referred between April 1 and June 30, 2019, and was hired at a Windsor care center, the referring employee was entered into a raffle to win a 2020 Honda Civic.

Windsor conducted the raffle and announced Martha Padilla, a CNA at Windsor Modesto, as the winner. Padilla started as a Laundry Aid at that location, working in that role from 2006 through March, 2017. She left for 9 months, and returned in December 2017 as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Padilla referred seven employees to Windsorbetween April 1 and June 30, 2019, and six of her referrals still work at Windsor.

"We could not be happier for Martha," says Linda Pacheco, Vice President Talent Management, who oversees the referral program. "Martha has been a dedicated employee for over 15 years and has referred an incredible seven employees to Windsor. We couldn't have picked a more deserving winner."

"We recognize that our best new employees come from our current employees," adds Pacheco.

Windsor plans to continue the referral program in 2020 and is looking to add additional incentives.

