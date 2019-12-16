16.12.2019 21:30:00

Employee at Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center of Modesto Wins New Car in Employee Referral Program

MODESTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center of Modesto (Windsor Modesto), a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Modesto, California, announced today that Martha Padilla, a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at the care center, was the winner of a 2020 Honda Civic through Windsor's company-wide employee referral program.

Windsor launched the employee referral program on June 1, 2017, offering incentives and bonuses for employees who referred potential candidates for full-time clinical positions (CNA, LVN and RN) to any Windsor care center. It subsequently expanded the program to offer referral bonuses for all positions, for both part-time and full-time.

Bonuses range from $500 to $5000, based on the position, and are awarded after the referred employee is hired for a full or part-time position and is employed for 60 days.
In the second quarter of 2019, Windsor introduced a new incentive: for every candidate that was referred between April 1 and June 30, 2019, and was hired at a Windsor care center, the referring employee was entered into a raffle to win a 2020 Honda Civic.

Windsor conducted the raffle and announced Martha Padilla, a CNA at Windsor Modesto, as the winner. Padilla started as a Laundry Aid at that location, working in that role from 2006 through March, 2017. She left for 9 months, and returned in December 2017 as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Padilla referred seven employees to Windsorbetween April 1 and June 30, 2019, and six of her referrals still work at Windsor.

"We could not be happier for Martha," says Linda Pacheco, Vice President Talent Management, who oversees the referral program. "Martha has been a dedicated employee for over 15 years and has referred an incredible seven employees to Windsor. We couldn't have picked a more deserving winner."

"We recognize that our best new employees come from our current employees," adds Pacheco.

Windsor plans to continue the referral program in 2020 and is looking to add additional incentives.

 

SOURCE Windsor Healthcare

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:19
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 3: Die spannendsten Synergien des Jahres
16:32
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf Temenos AG
14:44
Milliarden- und Billionendeals
13:30
EU-Green Deal und Brexit sorgen für Verwerfungen am Emissionsmarkt
13:00
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:40
SMI kann gute Vorgaben nicht nutzen
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
US-Wahlen 2020: Investoren treffen Vorbereitungen für "Apokalypse"
Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Swatch-Aktie: Weko verhängt wohl gegen Swatch-Tochter ETA Lieferverbot
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- wSMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
So dürfte sich laut Marktteilnehmern der S&P 500 in 2020 entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- wSMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit: Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel überaus freundlich. US-Indizes setzen die Rekordrally fort. Eine Kursrally in Asien blieb derweil aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;