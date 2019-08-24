Empire Underwriters Announces Expansion of Property and Casualty Department

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empire Underwriters is a leading MGA, Surplus Lines Broker and Wholesaler in business insurance underwriting and services, today announces the expansion of its property and Casualty Department to accommodate the rapid growth and future expansion plans of the company.

Empire is adding two more staff dedicated to Property and Casualty accounts: Casey Blankinship (c.blankinship@empireunderwriters.com) and Sheri Gagnon (sgagnon@empireunderwriters.com) both have extensive knowledge of the programs we offer, this includes Property and Casualty products from General Liability to Property and Package, Staffing, In Home Care, Assisted Living along with their well-known Construction markets and programs, all with top tier A Rated Carriers, and are ready to provide full support for our retail producers.

Operations are still headed up by a company veteran, Hugo Soltero, Empire's VP for Property & Casualty, who stated, "Adding experienced underwriters to our P&C Department gives me great confidence in meeting and exceeding our company goals, and most of all, allows us to provide more focused service, and more one-on-one attention for our retail producers. Our team is excited about the growth we are experiencing and expanding our Department represents commitment to building on the success and deepening relationships with our producers."

About Empire Underwriters:

Empire Underwriters is a National Managing General Agency, Insurance Wholesaler, Excess and Surplus lines facility and Program Manager serving Producers in 46 states. Empire's executive team has over 100 years of combined experience to bring agents and brokers aggressive account management and superior service. Whether you are writing a Niche Account or a Main Street business, Empire strives to make the process easier and faster to help you keep your business. For more information about specific risks, contact an Empire Underwriters Advisor at 1-800-758-8113 or visit our website at http://www.EmpireUnderwriters.com.

