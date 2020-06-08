NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that Winged Keel Group, an independent life insurance brokerage firm, signed a new lease for 12,724 square feet on the 44th floor of One Grand Central Place.

"Empire State Realty Trust welcomes Winged Keel Group to One Grand Central Place," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, for ESRT. "One Grand Central Place, with unmatched convenience to Grand Central Terminal and in-building amenities, will always be a logical choice by tenants that want employee convenience."

Reid Longley and Robert Kennedy from Colliers International NY LLC represented Winged Keel Group in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Julie M. Christiano and Leslie Nadel of ESRT, along with William G. Cohen, Scott J. Klau, Erik S. Harris, and Neil L. Rubin of Newmark Knight Frank.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020 consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the heading "Risk Factors". Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-welcomes-winged-keel-group-to-one-grand-central-place-301072223.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.