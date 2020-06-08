Empire State Realty Trust Renews Charles Schwab at One Grand Central Place

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that Charles Schwab, an American multinational financial services company, will renew its 10,702 square foot lease at One Grand Central Place.

"We are pleased to continue our long term relationship with Charles Schwab at One Grand Central Place," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate for ESRT. "Charles Schwab recognizes the value and convenience to their customers of being located directly across from Grand Central Terminal."

One Grand Central Place is also home to JPMorgan Chase Bank and as ESRT announced in September 2019, a new location for First Republic Bank.

Steve Soutendijk from Cushman & Wakefield, Inc, David Green from Colliers International NY LLC & Paul Spiegel from Scopa CRE represented Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020 consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the heading "Risk Factors". Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-renews-charles-schwab-at-one-grand-central-place-301072236.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.