Empire State Realty Trus a Aktie 21533057 / US2921041065
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
30.10.2025 01:29:14
Empire State Realty Trust Inc Reveals Fall In Q3 Income
(RTTNews) - Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $7.985 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $13.541 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $197.730 million from $199.599 million last year.
Empire State Realty Trust Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $7.985 Mln. vs. $13.541 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $197.730 Mln vs. $199.599 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Empire State Realty Trust Inc (A)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.