Empire State Building to Shine in a Red Heartbeat to Honor President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Memorial

Music-to-Light Show Synced to Alicia Keys' 'Empire State of Mind' Returns With Simulcast on iHeartMedia New York's Z100 and the iHeartRadio App

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building today announced its participation in President-Elect Biden's plan to memorialize American lives lost from the COVID-19 pandemic with its iconic heartbeat lighting. For several months during New York City's direst period, the Empire State Building's heartbeat exhibited solidarity with and support for the millions of people affected by COVID-19, and specifically the emergency workers who addressed the first, great assault of the pandemic.

Billions of impressions worldwide proved that the Empire State Building is an international symbol and icon of New York City. Each night at 9 p.m., the Empire State Building played a light show of Alicia Keys' anthem "Empire State of Mind" while iHeartMedia New York's Z100 broadcasted the song live. The red heartbeat will return the evening of Jan. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., with Keys' anthem and accompanying light show to play once again on the building and can be heard on iHeartMedia New York's Z100 and on the iHeartRadio app at 9 p.m. ET to join President-Elect Biden's pre-inaugural memorial service. Church bells will sound, and towers and landmarks will illuminate nationwide in unity and remembrance.

"New York City has always, and will always, symbolize the hope and resilience of our great city and its people. We will come back even stronger, and the Empire State Building will be here to welcome everyone back," said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO, Empire State Realty Trust. "The Empire State Building Observatory Experience reopened and began to safely welcome back visitors in July, and we continue to serve as the national and international symbol of strength and the ability to overcome any adversity."

For more information on Empire State Building tower lightings, please visit www.esbnyc.com/about/tower-lights/calendar.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), is the "World's Most Famous Building." 2021 marks the building's 90th anniversary as an iconic landmark in the heart of New York City.

With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building is part of ESRT's 10.1 million square feet portfolio. ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

ESRT has earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. GRESB is recognized globally as a rigorous standard widely recognized as one of the best measures of sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds.

The Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. Empire State Building was ranked the #1 New York City Attraction on Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List 2nd edition. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, www.twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

In its first year of submission, ESRT has earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. GRESB is recognized globally as a rigorous standard widely recognized as one of the best measures of sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds.

The Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM, WOR-AM, WWRL-AM and is a part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418074/Empire_State_Red_for_COVID_Memorial.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479871/Empire_State_Realty_Trust_Inc_Logo.jpg