03.04.2020 20:22:00

Empire State Building Global Heartbeat Continues With Hourly Salute To First Responders And Moment Of Darkness In Memory Of The Fallen

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- As of April 2, and every night throughout the ongoing pandemic, the Empire State Building will shine in a dynamic heartbeat to show solidarity and support to the over 1 million people in 180 countries affected by COVID-19. At this time, over 208,000 people have fully recovered in the three months since the virus appeared.

Additionally, at the top of every hour, the Building will sparkle in the colors of First Responders to pay respect to the heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight.  The colors include yellow, blue, silver, red, white, green, and grey for the dispatchers, law enforcement, correctional officers, firefighters, paramedics, and military members of our communities who have put their lives on the line on behalf of us all. 

The Empire State Building's world-famous tower lights, in partnership with iHeartMedia's Z100, will continue to sync to a broadcast of Alicia Keys'Empire State of Mind every night at 9:00 pm. The public is invited to join the conversation by posting a video to their social media pages with the hashtag #EmpireStateBuilding and #iHeartNewYork and tagging both the Empire State Building and iHeartRadio to share how we are all still able to connect with each other. 

At the close of the 9:00 p.m. light show, the Empire State Building will go dark for five minutes to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in the global pandemic and those who grieve for them.

About the Empire State Building 
Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-building-global-heartbeat-continues-with-hourly-salute-to-first-responders-and-moment-of-darkness-in-memory-of-the-fallen-301035172.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:14
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:00
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
08:10
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
06:14
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:53
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
ams schliesst Kapitalerhöhung über 1,75 Milliarden Franken ab - Aktie gibt nach
Tesla-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Erwartungen beim Quartalsabsatz übertroffen
Portfoliomanager analysiert: Haben die Märkte ihren Tiefpunkt schon erreicht?
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
adidas braucht in der Corona-Krise frisches Geld - Aktie verliert deutlich
Nestlé zahlt Prämie an "Frontmitarbeitende" in der Schweiz - Aktie im Plus
Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Bâloise-Aktie volatil: Generalversammlung findet ohne Aktionäre statt - Dividende bestätigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notieren im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB