Empire State Building And iHeartMedia Continue To Inspire With A New Music-To-Light Show Set To A Mashup Of Iconic Songs From The Beatles

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) and iHeartMedia today announced a weekend break for New York City -- a rock and roll midnight music-to-light show featuring The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)" and "A Day in the Life," premiering Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at 12:00 a.m. iHeartMedia's Q104.3, New York's Classic Rock, also available on the iHeartRadio app, will broadcast the songs live while ESB's world-famous tower lights play a brand-new show designed and executed by its resident lighting artist, Marc Brickman. ESB and iHeartMedia will continue the special midnight shows each weekend while the stay-at-home order is in place.

"Some people need a break, a chance to sing out loud and shake off the stress of the week. We encourage everyone at home, First Responders, and people around the world to look outside and have a moment of fun," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of ESRT.

"In moments like these, it's important that New Yorkers continue to stand united and support and encourage each other," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "We are excited to give our resilient city something to look forward to this weekend as we once again partner with New York's most iconic building with a synchronized music-to-light show, this time on our New York classic rock station, Q104.3."

In addition to its new light show, ESB will continue its nightly programming:

The heartbeat of New York City in solidarity and support to the over 1 million people in 180 countries affected by COVID-19

in solidarity and support to the over 1 million people in 180 countries affected by COVID-19 The hourly sparkle in the colors of first responders to pay respect to the heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. The colors include yellow, blue, red, white, green, and grey for the dispatchers, law enforcement, correctional officers, firefighters, paramedics, and military members of our communities who have put their lives on the line on behalf of us all

to pay respect to the heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. The colors include yellow, blue, red, white, green, and grey for the dispatchers, law enforcement, correctional officers, firefighters, paramedics, and military members of our communities who have put their lives on the line on behalf of us all The nightly 9:00 p.m. Alicia Keys' Empire State of Mind music-to-light show in partnership with iHeartMedia and Z100. Each night, Elvis Duran kicks off the light show LIVE by identifying and saluting a hero on the front line. Remember to join the conversation by posting a video on social media #EmpireStateBuilding and #iHeartNewYork

in partnership with iHeartMedia and Z100. Each night, kicks off the light show LIVE by identifying and saluting a hero on the front line. Remember to join the conversation by posting a video on social media #EmpireStateBuilding and #iHeartNewYork A five-minute moment of darkness directly following the 9:00 p.m. show to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in the global pandemic and those who grieve for them.

The shows will also video stream to all live via Earthcam at https://www.esbnyc.com/earthcam-empire-state-building, Facebook.com/Q1043, and Facebook.com/EmpireStateBuilding.

