Empire Life Launches Second Telemedicine Service, Expanding Benefits for Expats

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) is adding telemedicine services to its Voyageur Global Benefits suite of expatriate benefit plans administered by MetLife, effective October 1, 2020. This new service increases safety and convenience during the ongoing pandemic by giving globally mobile employees the ability to speak with a doctor about minor medical conditions, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, directly on their mobile device.

"We're hugely excited to bring this timely and convenient service to our globally mobile customers," says Vanessa Lycos, Vice-President, Group Product and Marketing. "Nearly two-in-five Canadians say they have faced COVID-related barriers to medical care and I'm sure the situation is similar for globally mobile employees1. With telemedicine, talking to a doctor is simple, fast and easy—any time of the day or night."

Delivered by AXA through the Doctor Please! app, the new telemedicine service provides access to a team of licensed doctors who can provide care worldwide.

"Our telemedicine service will provide peace of mind when it is needed most," says Nancy Brown, Voyageur Global Benefits Sales Director for MetLife. "This new service will offer globally mobile employees a preferred network of licensed providers to be accessed from any mobile device in multiple languages. According to MetLife's most recent Employee Benefits Trends Study, only half of globally mobile employees feel that their employers offer benefits specifically tailored to their needs, and this new service is the perfect addition to our medical plans as we strive to improve and adapt to the current global challenges."

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The Company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2020, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.8 billion. Follow on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

About Voyageur Global Benefits

Voyageur Global Benefits is a Canadian group insurance benefit program that is governed by the laws of Canada and that is underwritten by Empire Life, an insurance company domiciled at 259 King Street East, Kingston, ON K7L 3A8. Empire Life is the Canadian insurance company that provides the benefits under the insurance policies it issues. Voyageur Global Benefits is administered on behalf of Empire Life by Delaware American Life Insurance Company, a MetLife, Inc. affiliate domiciled at 600 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, U.S.A.

Teleconsultation is not an emergency medical response program. In the event of a medical emergency, you should contact your local emergency medical service. You can receive Teleconsultation services for limited, non-urgent, non-life threatening medical conditions; this service is not appropriate for all conditions. Services, including assistance with prescriptions, will be provided if permitted under applicable law. Teleconsultation services are arranged through AXA Assistance USA and are provided by a third-party teleconsultation provider.

