EmphyCorp News: Nitric Oxide is currently being tested in Clinical Trials as a Potential Treatment for Patients infected with the Coronavirus

FLEMINGTON, N.J., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmphyCorp Inc. www.EmphyCorp.com, a Private Corporation, is proud to announce that EmphyCorp Rx N115 Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray with no known side effects for Pulmonary Fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, COPD, and Unmet Needs COPD significantly increases patient breathing measurements including FEV-1, SaO2, FVC, FEV-1/FVC ratios and also increases nasal "Nitric Oxide" which is used naturally to kill invading Bacteria, Fungi, and Viruses in the lungs .

Inhaled Nitric Oxide is currently being tested in clinical trials as a potential treatment for patients infected with the Coronavirus. EmphyCorp's Rx N115 Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray with no known side effects increases nasal "Nitric Oxide" which is used naturally to kill invading Bacteria, Fungi, and Viruses in the lungs, and has the potential of reducing the rate and spread of the Coronavirus among healthy individuals .

Nasal nitric oxide is a natural defence against disease. In recent peer reviewed publications, Nitric oxide is elicited and inhibits viral replication in pigs infected with porcine respiratory coronavirus. This would indicate that the use of EmphyCorp's Rx N115 Nasal Spray by healthy individuals including children and pregnant women that are currently not infected with Coronavirus and without underlying health conditions, could reduce the rate and spread of infection. N115's ability to increase nitric oxide in Patients is currently not a cure or treatment for viral infections, but rather a preventative measure to reduce the rate of infections. Clinical trials would be needed to establish the ability of N115 to cure or treat infected individuals.

The upper and lower airways form one contiguous and functionally related organ that is critical to normal lung functions. The nasal cavity produces 900-1,100 parts per billion of nitric oxide, which is used to kill invading bacteria, fungi, and viruses compared to the lungs which produce 4-48 parts per billion nitric oxide.

Nasal nitric oxide also produces clinically useful bronchodilation and has been shown to reduce pulmonary fibrosis. Blockage of nasal nitric oxide by inflammation reduces the amount of nitric oxide reaching the lungs, which reduces critical lung functions, leading to increased lung and nasal infections, a reduced SaO 2 level, reduced FEV-1 levels also leading to mouth breathing and coughing.

Nasal steroids and other OTC nasal treatments shut down the synthesis of nasal nitric oxide, which then leads to decreased lung functions and a 34% increase in infections.

In 10 human clinical trials, the inhalation of EmphyCorp Rx N115 Nasal Spray decreased nasal inflammation and increased all lung functions including increasing the synthesis of nasal nitric oxide.

EmphyCorp's U.S. Phase III Clinical Trials using N115 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients, produced statistically and clinically significant increases in FEV-1, SaO2, FVC, FEV-1/FVC ratios (52% to 86%), including Nitric Oxide , which is needed to increase bronchial dilation and fight infections.

EmphyCorp's Patented Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray has been used by over 2 Million Patients Globally in over 200 Hospitals over the past 5 years that includes 300,000 COPD patients, "Unmet Needs" Patients (400,000 Children, 120,000 Pregnant Women, 100,000 Diabetics, 200,000 Hypertensive), with 800,000 Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Breathing conditions including Pulmonary Fibrosis and Cystic Fibrosis with efficacy and no known side effects.

Unmet Needs Patients are comprised of 30-60 Million persons who are Diabetic, Hypertensive, Pregnant, and Children in the US alone that should not use Steroid Nasal and Oral Sprays for Allergic Rhinitis, Congestion, Asthma, and COPD.

EmphyCorp has 6 Existing U.S. Drug Patents plus 2 New U.S. Composition Drug Patents Pending for Pulmonary Fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis and All Lung Diseases with clinical safety and efficacy data on human testing completed. This Pipeline of Globally Patented Rx Technology (74 Worldwide Drug Patents) also has clinical data to support the use of our N115 Nasal Spray for delivery of antivirals, antimicrobials, insulin, and a host of other drugs to treat a host of other diseases around the world.

EmphyCorp's goal is to get its portfolio of Rx N115 Non-Steroidal Nasal Sprays into the market as quickly as possible to help provide immediate improvement in "Quality of Life" for millions of Patients suffering from chronic breathing diseases and other diseases. Of special interest is providing 30 to 60 million "Unmet Needs" Pregnant Women, Children, Diabetic and Hypertensive Patients that should not take Steroids with a totally safe alternative to daily use of Steroid Nasal Sprays and Steroid COPD Sprays.

EmphyCorp would like to enter into sublicense agreements and/or joint ventures or outright sale with respiratory drug manufacturers or companies seeking to enter the respiratory drug market, both in the U.S. and foreign countries, especially to market our nitric oxide enhancing technology as fast as possible.

Please contact Robert Millar for more information at 973-586-4421 or EmphyCorp@optonline.net.

Dr. Alain Martin (70+ Global Drug Patents) is the creator of our Worldwide Patented N115 Rx Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray Technology and is also the creator of Advanced Neosporin, Lubriderm, Rx Rezulin (Type II Diabetes), Cool Mint Listerine, Early Pregnancy Test (EPT), and our sister company's (20) new Patented Drug Free Skincare Products ready to launch, Drug Free Post Laser Aftercare Products for Dermatologists/Plastic Surgeons ready to launch, and Rx Drugs for Topical Melanoma, Eczema, and Injectable for Inoperable Tumors.

SOURCE EmphyCorp Inc.