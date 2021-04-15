EMPEA Inaugurates New Asia Headquarters in Singapore

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPEA, the industry association for private capital investment in Africa, Asia, CEE, Latin America and the Middle East, today announced the launch of its new Singapore-based Asia headquarters.

"Private capital flows across borders will continue to expand in the coming years as investors seek opportunities that are scalable, diversified and global," said EMPEA CEO and Board Member Cate Ambrose. "Environmental sustainability, technology and innovation will drive investment decisions, and EMPEA's Asia headquarters will be a hub to act on these themes."

Asia continues to gain prominence as a global financial center and international destination for private capital investment. The new EMPEA headquarters allows the organization to effectively represent the leading fund and institutional investors based in Southeast Asia, and to build bridges among investors across global markets with Singapore as a key nexus.

"MAS welcomes EMPEA's establishment of its Asia headquarters in Singapore," said Mr. Lim Cheng Khai, Executive Director, Financial Markets Development, MAS. "Singapore is at the heart of Asia's vibrant and growing private markets ecosystem. With its new Singapore office, EMPEA will be able to develop more targeted research and solutions for Asian managers and investors."

EMPEA's Singapore office builds on the network of investors established by Senior Advisor Steve Okun since 2017. Steve will remain engaged and is joined by Asia Research Director Ethan Koh, who brings over a decade of industry experience including roles at Partners Group and PEI Media. In his position, Ethan will lead dedicated Southeast Asia research focused on investment data and market trends and collaborate closely with EMPEA's Asia Council, which will convene in Singapore annually.

This newly established footprint also follows the recent addition of two regionally based Board of Director members and reflects the organization's growing membership base in Southeast Asia. See below for a highlighted list of EMPEA member firms with a presence in the region:

Accion Hamilton Lane Actis KKR Adams Street Partners L Catterton ADM Capital Lakeshore Capital Affirma Capital LeapFrog Investments Asia Alternatives Management Monk's Hill Ventures Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Morgan Stanley AIP Baring Private Equity Asia Myanmar Strategic Holdings Brookfield Asset Management Navis Capital Partners Bull Capital Partners OTPP CDPQ Openspace Ventures Capital Dynamics PineBridge Investments Castlelake Quilvest Cerberus Capital Quona Capital CITIC Capital The Carlyle Group Encourage Capital The Rohatyn Group Everstone Capital Asia True North Fiera Capital (Asia) TVM Capital Healthcare Partners General Atlantic Warburg Pincus Gulf Capital 57 Stars

About EMPEA

EMPEA is a non-profit, independent membership organization representing private capital investors who manage more than USD1 trillion in assets across Africa, Asia, CEE, Latin America and the Middle East. Our mission is to connect and influence key market participants to drive transparency and sustainable investment. EMPEA advances this agenda with proprietary data and intelligence, networking and education, and the advocacy of sound public policy. To find out more, please visit EMPEA.org.

Contact:

Olivia Weiss

weisso@empea.net | press@empea.net | +1.646.315.6737

SOURCE Empea