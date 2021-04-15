EMPEA Inaugurates New Asia Headquarters in Singapore

|
15.04.2021 02:00:00
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPEA, the industry association for private capital investment in Africa, Asia, CEE, Latin America and the Middle East, today announced the launch of its new Singapore-based Asia headquarters.
"Private capital flows across borders will continue to expand in the coming years as investors seek opportunities that are scalable, diversified and global," said EMPEA CEO and Board Member Cate Ambrose. "Environmental sustainability, technology and innovation will drive investment decisions, and EMPEA's Asia headquarters will be a hub to act on these themes."
Asia continues to gain prominence as a global financial center and international destination for private capital investment. The new EMPEA headquarters allows the organization to effectively represent the leading fund and institutional investors based in Southeast Asia, and to build bridges among investors across global markets with Singapore as a key nexus.
"MAS welcomes EMPEA's establishment of its Asia headquarters in Singapore," said Mr. Lim Cheng Khai, Executive Director, Financial Markets Development, MAS. "Singapore is at the heart of Asia's vibrant and growing private markets ecosystem. With its new Singapore office, EMPEA will be able to develop more targeted research and solutions for Asian managers and investors."
EMPEA's Singapore office builds on the network of investors established by Senior Advisor Steve Okun since 2017. Steve will remain engaged and is joined by Asia Research Director Ethan Koh, who brings over a decade of industry experience including roles at Partners Group and PEI Media. In his position, Ethan will lead dedicated Southeast Asia research focused on investment data and market trends and collaborate closely with EMPEA's Asia Council, which will convene in Singapore annually.
This newly established footprint also follows the recent addition of two regionally based Board of Director members and reflects the organization's growing membership base in Southeast Asia. See below for a highlighted list of EMPEA member firms with a presence in the region:
Accion
Hamilton Lane
Actis
KKR
Adams Street Partners
L Catterton
ADM Capital
Lakeshore Capital
Affirma Capital
LeapFrog Investments
Asia Alternatives Management
Monk's Hill Ventures
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Morgan Stanley AIP
Baring Private Equity Asia
Myanmar Strategic Holdings
Brookfield Asset Management
Navis Capital Partners
Bull Capital Partners
OTPP
CDPQ
Openspace Ventures
Capital Dynamics
PineBridge Investments
Castlelake
Quilvest
Cerberus Capital
Quona Capital
CITIC Capital
The Carlyle Group
Encourage Capital
The Rohatyn Group
Everstone Capital Asia
True North
Fiera Capital (Asia)
TVM Capital Healthcare Partners
General Atlantic
Warburg Pincus
Gulf Capital
57 Stars
About EMPEA
EMPEA is a non-profit, independent membership organization representing private capital investors who manage more than USD1 trillion in assets across Africa, Asia, CEE, Latin America and the Middle East. Our mission is to connect and influence key market participants to drive transparency and sustainable investment. EMPEA advances this agenda with proprietary data and intelligence, networking and education, and the advocacy of sound public policy. To find out more, please visit EMPEA.org.
Contact:
Olivia Weiss
weisso@empea.net | press@empea.net | +1.646.315.6737
SOURCE Empea
Inside
Inside Fonds
Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX fällt bis Handelsende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit positiven Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Leitindex keine klare Richtung fand. An der Wall Street waren die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte überwiegend freundlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}