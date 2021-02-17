SMI 10’839 -0.6%  SPI 13’533 -0.7%  Dow 31’501 -0.1%  DAX 13’973 -0.7%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’713 -0.4%  Gold 1’780 -0.8%  Bitcoin 46’173 5.1%  Dollar 0.8975 0.6%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 

Emotional intelligence is the new frontier facing CISOs

CISOs' roles have taken them beyond what's expected of security professionals, providing them with new challenges and new opportunities

HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing importance of emotional intelligence and other skills required to work with different stakeholders are placing new demands on Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). However, it's also creating opportunities for CISOs to become leaders of their organizations, according to a new report from cyber security provider F-Secure, in conjunction with Omnisperience.

Traditionally, CISOs' roles were treated as technical roles first, with secondary importance placed on non-technical skills. However, a series of in-depth interviews conducted for the report with CISOs in the US, UK, and other European countries, suggests that this idea is quickly becoming obsolete.

"For companies, the technical aspects related to cyber security risks have become indistinguishable from other business risks. It just doesn't make sense to treat attacks as only an IT or cyber security problem if they can potentially cost companies thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars due to downtime, extortion payoffs, stolen intellectual property, etc.," said The AES Corporation's CISO Emeritus Scott Goodhart, who was interviewed for the report. "In a way, technical-only CISOs have become a thing of the past and replaced by a role that's explicitly relied on to address risk in a much broader, holistic way for organizations."

Two-thirds of CISOs interviewed understood the increasingly important role emotional intelligence plays in helping them understand, empathize, and negotiate with people inside and outside their organization - a key requirement given their expanding responsibilities.

And three quarters of CISOs interviewed for the report indicated that their roles have changed from a pure focus on network risk to cover every aspect of technology now being deployed, with the changes being most pronounced to CISOs working in healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

"Today, CISOs are expected to understand and mitigate a wide variety of risks, and then relay that information - regardless of how technical it is - to everyone, from boards and company employees to external security professionals, regulators, and even law enforcement," said F-Secure's Tim Orchard, Executive Vice President, Managed Detection and Response. "The shift to relying more on `soft' skills began years ago. However, the pandemic highlighted how CISOs that proactively work with people inside and outside their organizations can be leaders for their companies."

Additional insights in the report include:

  • Most CISOs felt secure in their position at the time they were interviewed; slightly more than a third were considering leaving their position or changing professions
  • Two-thirds of interviewed CISOs spent significant amounts of time with external communities of interest, such as CISO roundtable discussions
  • Regulations and privacy were increasing responsibilities for over half of interviewed CISOs
  • 65% of interviewed CISOs saw themselves as critical to their business

The report, CISOs' New Dawn, is based on a series of in-depth interviews with 28 CISOs from the US, UK, and other European countries. The first chapter is now available for download at https://www.f-secure.com/en/business/resources/an-effective-security-leader.

About F-Secure

Nobody has better visibility into real-life cyber attacks than F-Secure. We're closing the gap between detection and response, utilizing the unmatched threat intelligence of hundreds of our industry's best technical consultants, millions of devices running our award-winning software, and ceaseless innovations in artificial intelligence. Top banks, airlines, and enterprises trust our commitment to beating the world's most potent threats. Together with our network of the top channel partners and over 200 service providers, we're on a mission to make sure everyone has the enterprise-grade cyber security we all need.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | linkedin.com/f-secure

