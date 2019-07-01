01.07.2019 00:01:00

emoji® Signs Licensing Agreement With The Hershey Company

HAMBURG, Germany, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The emoji company has entered into a licensing agreement with The Hershey Company with regard to emoji company's registered emoji® trademark. The agreement covers the Hershey's brand launch of  a limited edition Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar this summer.

The product will be available nationwide throughout summer 2019.

The Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar will feature 25 different images on each chocolate piece.  Select images featured include the excited heart eyes face, thumbs up, kissing lips, wink, sunglasses smile heart and more.

"We are delighted about this licensing agreement with The Hershey Company," says Marco Hüsges, CEO and Founder of the emoji company. "We are proud to add this chocolate agreement between Hershey and the emoji® brand!" Hüsges adds further.

This agreement once again underscores the importance and the prominence of the emoji® brand in the market where it is inevitable to catch consumer awareness and which is why the emoji® brand is so globally successful.

emoji® is a registered trademark of the emoji company GmbH. © 2015-2019 emoji company GmbH. All rights reserved.

About emoji®- The Iconic Brand

The emoji company is the owner of the registered emoji® trademark in more than 130 countries around the globe. Altogether the emoji company owns more than 1,000 trademarks and has created more than 17,000 emoji® brand icons protected under copyright laws and available for licensing and merchandising, promotions and marketing activities. The emoji company works with over 750 renowned global partners including Sony Pictures Animation, Ferrero, Walmart, Nikon, Nestle Waters, Burger King, Miss Sixty, Ravensburger amongst many others.

The emoji® brand is one of the industries most influential lifestyle brands and is ranked on Position No. 71 of the Top 150 Global Licensors.

For licensing inquiries please contact us at licensing@emoji.com or visit our website www.emoji.com

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Contact: +49(0)2132-6719983

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941302/emoji_Company_Logo.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941303/emoji_Hersheys_bar.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.06.19
Umfeld für Gold bleibt positiv, Anhebung der Prognose
28.06.19
Vontobel: Vontobel lanciert ein Partizipationszertifikat auf «Litecoin»
28.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Bank, ThyssenKrupp, Infineon Technologies
28.06.19
SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
28.06.19
Daily Markets: Gold – Starke Rally, starker Widerstand / Roche – Jahreshoch in greifbarer Nähe
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Was dem Bitcoin wirklich zu seinem Höhenflug verhilft
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity
So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
KW 26: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Was der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie zu neuem Schwung verhelfen könnte
EU-Kommissar Oettinger warnt vor Falle Salvinis
Darum legt der Euro zu - weiter unter 1,11 Franken
Konkurrenz für Roche: Pfizer erhält US-Zulassung für Nachahmer von Avastin
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: US-Bankenstresstest nur unter Auflagen bestanden
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum & Co. am Samstag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigten sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB