Emissary Named to 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emissary, the leading human intelligence network dedicated to helping revenue teams build pipeline and accelerate deals, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Having grown over 800% year on year, Emissary is ranked #68 among software honorees and #537 overall.

"Achieving such rapid growth in this challenging economy demonstrates the clear value that inside insights and decision-maker intelligence brings to sellers and marketers, helping them better navigate their buyers' changing landscapes ," says Allen Mueller, Emissary's CEO. "In addition, it's a testament to the incredible product, platform and process work our team has accomplished this year."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism." Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This award continues a string of 2020 successes for Emissary including being named to the Forbes' list of Top Start-up Employers and closing a significant investment round earlier this summer.

About Emissary

Emissary is a private sales intelligence network that connects revenue teams to executives who recently left roles at F1000 firms. Our mission is to empower organizations to sell and market smarter by leveraging the knowledge of former decision-makers from their target accounts. For more information on Emissary, visit emissary.io .

