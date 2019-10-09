eMindful Introduces Mindfulness Program for Cancer Recovery

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, a leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions that improve health and productivity and lower healthcare costs, today announced its solution for people recovering from cancer. This is the only mindfulness-based cancer support program available in a live, interactive online experience.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and 35 to 45 percent experience distress. Even more experience side-effects such as fatigue, insomnia, and pain. Mindfulness is becoming an increasingly common approach to manage various aspects of cancer.

"We've demonstrated in many clinical trials that the Mindfulness-Based Cancer Recovery program helps individuals with cancer enhance their immune system, improve their quality of life and, concentration, and reduce stress and depression," said Linda E. Carlson, Ph.D., C.Psych., Enbridge Research Chair Psychosocial Oncology, Professor, University of Calgary. They have since adapted the in-person program to an online format, and tested it in a research study.

The randomized controlled trial of online mindfulness, published in Psychosomatic Medicine, evaluated 62 people with moderate to high distress within three years of completing cancer treatment and found that the program was effective at reducing stress and mood disturbances and at increasing spirituality and awareness in people with cancer.

"Chemotherapy treatment can have burdensome effects," Carlson continued. "The online MBCR program is now currently undergoing a new RCT to evaluate whether taking the program during chemotherapy can actually prevent, diminish, or delay the onset of participants' fatigue and other side effects."

MBCR was developed by eMindful in collaboration with the University of Calgary as a live, 12-week, evidence-based program available through a mobile app or the web. This is particularly valuable for people with cancer who often struggle with mobility and health issues that make traveling to receive care and support challenging. Expert teachers personalize the program and help participants build skills with practical resources, including mindful recordings, sleep exercises and breathing exercises to live fully with the emotional and physical challenges of cancer in everyday life. For more information, click here.

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions and delivers measurable results by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions.

