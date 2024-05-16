Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Electromagnetic Geoservices ASAShs
16.05.2024 15:15:00

EMGS secures late sales multi-client revenue

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into several late sales licencing agreements related to its existing Norwegian EM multi-client library, with a total combined revenue to the Company of approx. USD 1.3 million.

The revenue is expected to be recognised in the second quarter of 2024.


About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.


