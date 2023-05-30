|
30.05.2023 18:30:00
EMGS: Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given of the annual general meeting of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company"). The annual general meeting will be held at the Company's offices in Karenslyst Allé 4, 4(th) floor, 0278 Oslo, Norway on 21 June 2023 at 12:00 local time.
The calling notice is attached to this stock exchange notification, and will, together with all appendixes and the Company's annual report for 2022 be published on the Company's webpage www.emgs.com.
Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836
About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
