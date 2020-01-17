+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Emeteria Gallegos Peters's newly released "The Shining Star" shares a powerful witness to the Holy Trinity's immense love for every man

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Shining Star": a touching read that retells the author's encounters with the Lord as she lives her everyday life in deep faith. "The Shining Star" is the creation of published author Emeteria Gallegos Peters, a brilliant writer who shares about her life and talent in the hopes of bringing inspiration to many.

Peters shares, "This book is about the miracles of our Heavenly Father that he has done in my life and to the people that I know and visions and dreams that he has given to me. No real names were used. I want everyone to experience the immense love that Yahweh (God), and Yahushua (Jesus), and the Set-Apart Spirit (Holy Spirit) have for each and every one of us. This is my daily life in Yahweh and the people that he has me taking care of."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emeteria Gallegos Peters's new book is a captivating account she wrote with the vision of letting other believers embrace the love of God He is constantly giving. With her life story, one will see that the Heavenly Father is forever present and at work in our lives.

View a synopsis of "The Shining Star" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Shining Star" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Shining Star," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

