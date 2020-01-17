|
17.01.2020 06:00:00
Emeteria Gallegos Peters's newly released "The Shining Star" shares a powerful witness to the Holy Trinity's immense love for every man
MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Shining Star": a touching read that retells the author's encounters with the Lord as she lives her everyday life in deep faith. "The Shining Star" is the creation of published author Emeteria Gallegos Peters, a brilliant writer who shares about her life and talent in the hopes of bringing inspiration to many.
Peters shares, "This book is about the miracles of our Heavenly Father that he has done in my life and to the people that I know and visions and dreams that he has given to me. No real names were used. I want everyone to experience the immense love that Yahweh (God), and Yahushua (Jesus), and the Set-Apart Spirit (Holy Spirit) have for each and every one of us. This is my daily life in Yahweh and the people that he has me taking care of."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emeteria Gallegos Peters's new book is a captivating account she wrote with the vision of letting other believers embrace the love of God He is constantly giving. With her life story, one will see that the Heavenly Father is forever present and at work in our lives.
View a synopsis of "The Shining Star" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Shining Star" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Shining Star," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag letztlich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Wall Street profitierte am Donnerstag vom Abschluss des Handelsabkommens. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}