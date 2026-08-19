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Partners Group Aktie 2460882 / CH0024608827

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19.08.2026 08:00:14

Emeria deploys agentic AI across its platform to continue driving transformation in the property management sector

Partners Group
717.91 CHF -0.77%
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Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment
Emeria deploys agentic AI across its platform to continue driving transformation in the property management sector

19.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 19 August 2026

  • Emeria has experienced strong growth during Partners Group's ownership
  • The Company, which manages three million dwellings across seven countries and 700 agencies, has set the foundations for scaled AI deployment
  • A new program deploys agentic AI across Emeria's core operating model and is expected to result in an EBITDA margin uplift of 130 bps

Emeria (or "the Company"), a leading European provider of technology-enabled real estate services, is driving the deployment of agentic AI across its platform. This new agentic AI program (or "the Program") supports Emeria's long-term strategic objective of becoming the leading AI-first residential real estate operating platform, combining market leadership, proprietary technology, unified data, and proximity to clients.

Partners Group acquired Emeria in 2016, with the Company delivering strong growth during its first value creation phase that focused on consolidating the French market, diversifying its service portfolio, and developing a new in-house Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") software tool. These initiatives led to revenues and EBITDA rising c. 10% CAGR and c. 15% CAGR through to 2021. Following a more challenging trading period in recent years, driven by macroeconomic conditions and higher interest rates, Emeria has been developing new initiatives to drive future margin development.

Emeria, which manages three million dwellings across seven countries and 700 agencies, has set the foundations for scaled native AI deployment in recent years through the roll-out of its proprietary Millenium software, the harmonization of data processes, and a shift of internal resources to client-facing functions. The Program builds on these foundations, deploying agentic AI across Emeria's core operating model with the aim to deliver faster response times to clients, drive cost savings, and enhance operating efficiency. The Program is expected to result in an initial EBITDA margin uplift of approximately 130 bps.

Wolf Scheider, Head of Private Equity, Partners Group, says: "AI has the potential to fundamentally reshape residential property management. Emeria is at the forefront of this transition and combines the scale, technology, and proximity to clients required to deploy AI at scale. This latest AI program positions the business to deliver superior customer outcomes, greater efficiency, and sustainable long-term growth."

About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Partners Group media relations contact
Henry Weston
Phone: +44 207 575 2593
Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2385290

 
End of News EQS News Service

2385290  19.08.2026 CET/CEST

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