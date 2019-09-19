Emerging Designers' Tailored Collections Premiered to New York Fashion Week Elite

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA graduate designers from the Academy of Art University School of Fashion presented 9 visionary and elevated collections to a capacity crowd at the Skylight on Vesey on Sunday, September 8, 2019 as part of New York Fashion Week.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8487055-academy-art-university-new-york-fashion-week/

Attended by top editors, industry elite, recruiters, and high-profile influencers, the highly anticipated runway show proved an eye-opening showcase of what is to come in the high-fashion industry. This new generation showed unparalleled creativity in womenswear, menswear, textiles, and knitwear developed under the guidance of Simon Ungless, Executive Director of the School of Fashion.

"This season's designers are staying true to what fashion is—meticulous work with fabrics and silhouettes, while facing the shifting rules of the industry with knowledge and skills," said Ungless. "Their approach elevates the nature and art of their designs."

Menswear

Qing Guo (MFA) opened the show with a celebration of brightly colored, functionally extravagant menswear in billowing lantern motifs referencing the energy of a Lantern Festival.

These vivid garments demonstrated a mastery of form that caught the eye of Suzy Menkes, Editor for Vogue International. "I like that this college focuses entirely on the clothes designed by students," said Ms. Menkes. "No bells and whistles, but a chance to see the cut and flow of the fabric."

Chelsea Grays (MFA) mixed-media menswear line incorporated sustainable materials and expertly layered screen-printing and felting. This collection was already on the radar of many, including esteemed designer Andre Walker, from buzz garnered at CFDA's Fashion Future Graduate Showcase.

Womenswear

Hanbit Ku's (MFA) anatomy-inspired collection floated down the runway in black and white geometric silk paired with olive, sage, and burgundy wool. Her innovative designs featured intelligent use of functional zippers that altered each garment's weight to flatter every curve and complement the female figure.

Ying Jin (MFA) collection of earth-toned designs are inspired by the construction, stability, and structure of a horse saddle. Adorned with sophisticated belts, buttons, and metallic closures in waxed-cotton and coated microfiber, Ying's saddle-shaped designs were a powerful close to an impressive New York Fashion Week presentation.

WATCH the Graduate Fashion Show at NYFW:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtW7gdWfQco

Runway Photographs by Getty Images:

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/4T1NrWurUz

Instagram: @academyufashion @academy_of_art

www.fashionschooldaily.com

Press:

Gabriel Joshua Gima / 415.618.3802 / ggima@academyart.edu

Lauren Victoria Schrader / 415.618.7354 / lschrader@academyart.edu

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-designers-tailored-collections-premiered-to-new-york-fashion-week-elite-300921479.html

SOURCE Academy of Art University