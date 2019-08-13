Emerging Dangers of Vaping Highlight Need for Caution and Good Oral Hygiene, says A-Z Dental Care

WEST COVINA, Calif., August 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 11article on CNET warns about the potential ill effects that e-cigarette use may have on oral health, particularly among teens. The article is quick to note that many of the studies that have been conducted on the relationship between dental health and e-cigarette use are still preliminary, but the increasingly valid hypothesis is that e-cigarettes are perhaps roughly as detrimental to oral health and hygiene as traditional cigarettes. West Covina-based dental office A-Z Dental Care says that given the relationship between other nicotine and tobacco products and oral health, it is hardly a stretch to assume that there are at least minor negative consequences for e-cigarette use.

A-Z Dental Care adds that traditional cigarette use has long been proven to directly or indirectly contribute to a number of serious oral health concerns, such as teeth discoloring, excessive plaque buildup, gum disease, tooth decay, oral cancer, and more. The clinic notes that, while all the evidence may not necessarily be in, assuming there are no consequences for e-cigarettes use is overly optimistic at best, and outright reckless at worst.

A-Z Dental Care adds that traditional cigarette use has long been proven to directly or indirectly contribute to a number of serious oral health concerns, such as gum disease and oral cancer. Gum disease, in its advanced form called periodontitis, can cause teeth mobility and eventually the loss of teeth, even without the appearance of tooth decay. The clinic notes that, while all the evidence may not necessarily be in, assuming there are no consequences for e-cigarettes use is overly optimistic at best, and outright reckless at worst.

A-Z Dental Care adds that – as with smoking – not vaping is ideally the best course of action to take; there is already a growing body of evidence that vaping is harmful to other areas of a person's health, especially the respiratory system. However, the clinic also adds that just like traditional smoking, avid vapers are not exactly eager to quit. As such, the clinic concedes that paying special attention to one's dental health while vaping may—or may not—be enough to at least mitigate the potential damage caused by vaping.

The dental clinic says that good dental hygiene starts with brushing at least twice a day, around 30 minutes after each meal, adding that enough time should be spent on making sure of all food debris and plaque are removed. Patients should use high-quality brushes as well as dental floss to clean areas in between teeth, where plaque tends to build up. Individuals who may use mouthwash between meals should also make sure they are remembering to brush and floss as well. Moreover, patients should visit their dentist at least twice a year for checkups. A-Z Dental Care says that checkups can be especially important as most serious dental ailments are much easier to treat early in their development—preventative treatment is usually in the best interests of patients rather than hoping issues go away or waiting for complex restorative treatment, often involving dental implants. Patients will also benefit from lower costs for treating illnesses or damage caught early on, the clinic notes.

For more information on A-Z Dental Care, the potential dangers of smoking or vaping as they pertain to dental health, visit https://www.atozdentalcare.com/ or call (626) 314-6908.

SOURCE A-Z Dental Care