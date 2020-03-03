Emergent Connect Announces Priority Work List AI Generated Programs Are the Future of How Radiologist Will View Images

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Connect, LLC is launching its newest addition to their cloud-based software that will prioritize radiologist workflow. The program will use AI Technology to view image scans and produce easy to interpret findings to eliminate false negatives and provide radiologist with another layer of analysis, increasing over all confidence in findings.

Priority Work List is a 100% cloud-based platform designed to provide radiologist with an assembly of AI algorithms that are capable of reading an array of radiology modalities. By utilizing deep learning and a collection of medical AI algorithms Priority Work List is capable of prioritizing Radiologist workflow resulting in a reduction to turn around times and cost.

With access to numerous FDA approved medical AI algorithms Priority Work List is capable of handling a range of modalities. The programs use AI algorithms that are designed to identify, diagnose, create a prognosis and suggest possible treatment options for the patient.

With access to Emergent Connect's database of over thousands of images, the AI algorithms are constantly learning, and this ultimately will reduce the possibility of false positive diagnosis. By using Emergent Connects cloud-based software radiologist turnaround time has already been reduced to a 60 min and now with the launch of Priority Work List turnaround time can be reduced significantly in the future.

Founded in 2011, Emergent Connect provides 100% cloud-based software solutions for the Healthcare Industry. Specialized in Radiology solutions that are designed and built to support small and large radiology practices. Since the healthcare landscape is constantly changing, Emergent is consistently adapting their solutions to remain at the cutting edge of healthcare technology.

