18.05.2021 18:21:00

Emerge™ provides sustainable, plant-based protein ingredient for pet and aquaculture feed

JEROME, Idaho, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoular on Tuesday announced the name for its new sustainable and innovative barley-based protein source for aquaculture and pet food: Emerge™. Emerge, both traceable and non-GMO, is the only barley-based protein for feed customers. 

A rendering of the facility in Jerome, Idaho, that will manufacture Emerge

"As the demand for clean-label protein grows, both the aquaculture and pet food industries are seeking alternative and sustainable plant-based protein sources," said Scoular manager JC Olson. "Emerge is a high-quality ingredient to meet the demand for the feed ingredient supply chain." 

Barley, an ancient grain, is sustainable because it contributes to water conservation systems and is grown in areas where it does not contribute to deforestation of rainforest ecosystems. In aquaculture, Emerge is highly digestible, helping to reduce phosphate discharge and water pollution. 

For pet food, Emerge delivers a neutral flavor and natural color. In dog feeding trials measuring palatability, it was equal or superior to both animal and vegetable protein sources. 

Olson said Emerge is created through a patented process that concentrates the protein naturally found in whole barley kernels, creating a nutrient-dense product. Scoular expects to begin producing Emerge in September after completing construction on its manufacturing facility in Jerome, Idaho.

To learn more about Emerge, go to Emergeprotein.com or contact Mike Cici at mcici@scoular.com or Britt Cherry at bcherry@scoular.com.

A 128-year-old company based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than $4.6 billion in sales, Scoular creates safe and reliable supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients. From its more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, Scoular's 1,000-plus employees lead the way by buying, selling, storing, handling and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics for customers around the world. 

Contact:

Melissa Matczak, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications


Phone: 402-344-1325 • Email: mmatczak@scoular.com

 

PIcture of Emerge, a plant-based ingredient for pet food and aquaculture

Emerge logo

