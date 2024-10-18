Embraer Q3 Jet Deliveries Increase By 33%

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) said it delivered a total of 57 jets in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 33% from the same period last year. Commercial aviation delivered 16 jets and Executive aviation delivered another 41 jets. Meanwhile, Defense & Security delivered 2 C-390 Millennium aircraft during the quarter - the first aircraft to Hungary and the seventh to Brazil.

The company-wide backlog reached US$22.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of more than 25%. The Defense & Security segment recorded the largest increase in backlog, rising by US$1.5 billion, followed by Services & Support, which saw an increase of US$367 million. Meanwhile, Executive and Commercial Aviation experienced marginal decreases of US$184 million and US$168 million, respectively.