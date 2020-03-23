23.03.2020 02:03:00

Embraer S.A. - Notice to the Market

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Company" or "Embraer") informs the market that it has decided to place its employees that cannot perform their job activities remotely on temporary paid leave until March 31, 2020. This measure is being taken to ensure the health and well-being of its employees. The Company will continue with some essential activities in operation.

Employees that were working from home will continue to work remotely. This measure encompasses all of Embraer's units in Brazil. Embraer is also evaluating the situation in the other countries in which it operates.

Over the next several days Company management will analyze the situation and, together with local government and union representatives, make the most adequate decision to protect its employees from the coronavirus contagion and, at the same time, protect its business, in a manner in which all parties will suffer the least impact possible.

Embraer's top priority remains the health and safety of its employees, customers, and other collaborators. 

São José dos Campos, March 22, 2020.

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

