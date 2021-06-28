SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’434 0.7%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0953 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’783 0.6%  Bitcoin 31’649 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9180 0.0%  Öl 76.2 0.2% 
28.06.2021 08:38:00

Embracer Group AB secures an unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility of SEK 6.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB secures an unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility of SEK 6.0 billion arranged by leading Nordic banks Nordea, SEB and Swedbank. The facility has a tenor of three years which may be extended by up to two years and refinances in total SEK 4.4 billion in facilities with Nordea maturing in July, 2021 and May, 2022.

The terms and conditions for the new facility has been improved, including a lower credit margin for utilized debt. The existing relationships with about a dozen international banks on operating group level will be maintained in addition to the facility. The average borrowing rate across Embracer Group is expected to be well below 1.0 percent going forward. 

The facility will be part of Embracer's liquidity reserves and improves the Group's strategic flexibility. Total cash at hand and available credit facilities amounts to approximately SEK 19 billion.

The new facility together with the capacity to issue equity will enable Embracer to accelerate organic growth and to pursue more attractive inorganic growth opportunities. 

"We have received strong long-term support from our Nordic relationship banks and are pleased with the terms and conditions of the new facility. With available liquidity of approximately SEK 19 billion earmarked for growth, we look forward to welcoming more great entrepreneurs and creators to the Embracer family", says Lars Wingefors, co-founder and Group CEO of Embracer Group.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Wingefors, Co-founder and Group CEO Embracer Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 708 47 19 78
E-mail: lars.wingefors@embracer.com

About Embracer Group:

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 69 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 7,000 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information: https://embracer.com/investors/subscription/ 
For more information, please visit: https://www.embracer.com 
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/embracer-group-ab/r/embracer-group-ab-secures-an-unsecured-multicurrency-revolving-credit-facility-of-sek-6-0-billion,c3373818

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15049/3373818/1437243.pdf

Embracer Group AB secures an unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility of SEK 6.0 billion

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

05:56 Daily Markets: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick / Visa – Hier ist noch Luft nach oben
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
25.06.21 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
25.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
25.06.21 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten die Gewinner des Wasserstoff-Booms werden
"Unaufhaltsame" Trends: Hier sehen Citi-Experten starke Wachstums-Chancen
Entlang der Seidenstrasse: Tesla präsentiert längste Supercharger-Route in China
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI im Plus erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Internes BMW-Papier listet Schwachpunkte bei Tesla auf
Sicherheitsbedenken: Elizabeth Warren kritisiert Bitcoin & Co.
United steht offenbar vor Bestellung von über 200 Flugzeugen
AMD-Aktie: Advanced Micro Devices setzt auf zwei grosse Tech-Trends
Sunrise-UPC-Besitzer kündigt Milliarden-Investition für Schweiz an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit