Embrace Home Loans' Branch Manager Delivers Free Meals to COVID-19 First Responders in Virginia

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a prominent mortgage lender, announces that Sam Atapour, branch manager of its Ashburn, VA office, helped to deliver more than 130 free meals to first responders, hospital workers, a youth homeless shelter, a shelter for abused women and others in the area on Saturday, April 4.

The food was donated by Red's BBQ & Pizzeria in Ashburn and was delivered to emergency room workers at George Washington Hospital, the iNova Fairfax Pediatric Oncology staff, the Sterling Fire Department, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the Loudoun County Youth Homeless Shelter and multiple families in need in the Ashburn area.

Embrace Home Loans, Red's BBQ & Pizzeria, Veterans Realty Group and Uncle Steve's Shake joined together to deliver BBQ and pizza as a way to show thanks to those on the front lines fighting COVID-19 and to assist needy families impacted by the virus.  The group has plans for a similar event this coming weekend and for more in the future.

"Now more than ever is the time to come together as a community to take care of each other and to show our support for hospital workers, firefighters and others working to combat the coronavirus," said Atapour. "Embrace Home Loans strongly encourages giving back to the community. I was honored to participate in Saturday's event and look forward to helping others in the Ashburn area going forward."

Atapour has been in the mortgage lending business for 20 years and with Embrace Home Loans for three years. He specializes in loans for the military and veterans, and is a top VA originator for Embrace.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

