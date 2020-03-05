05.03.2020 01:05:00

EmblemHealth Issues Statement on Coronavirus Disease (COVID - 19)

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth President and CEO Karen Ignagni issued the following statement regarding the coronavirus: 

EmblemHealth has taken steps to ensure that all of our members have peace of mind of knowing that they will have access to the services they need.  We stand with Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and regulators to ensure that financial need will not be a barrier to care.

As we, like other health plans, step up to meet the challenges of these times, by absorbing out-of-pocket costs associated with the benefits members and employees have purchased, we are asking our partners to take similar steps by accepting treatment rates set for Medicare and Medicaid for everyone who needs these services.

No entity should be permitted to profit from a public health emergency, and we call upon our provider and vendor partners to work with us and government officials to ensure that people can enter the system and be treated affordably.

We are providing our members with comprehensive information on our website about the virus and are updating it regularly based on the information coming from the CDC, the NY Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emblemhealth-issues-statement-on-coronavirus-disease-covid---19-301016858.html

SOURCE EmblemHealth

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.03.20
Vontobel: Minenunternehmen als Goldpreishebel
04.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
04.03.20
Gold springt nach überraschender Fed-Zinssenkung nach oben
04.03.20
US-Zinssenkung verpufft
04.03.20
Metal options liquidity during London market hours
03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Permira verkauft TeamViewer-Aktien im grossen Stil - Aktie im Sinkflug
"Fallen Angels": Gefahr von Zahlungsausfällen am Anleihemarkt steigt
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
dormakaba-Aktie gibt kräftig nach: Leichter Umsatzrückgang und Ausblick gesenkt
Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Fed senkt Leitzins

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Heimatmarkt zog ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Mittwoch an. In den USA wurden am Mittwoch kräftige Gewinne verzeichnet. Asien Börsen begaben sich auf Richtungssuche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;