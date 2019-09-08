08.09.2019 13:00:00

Embassy of Guatemala Celebrates Independence Day at the Friends of Zion Museum

JERUSALEM, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, at the Friends of Zion Museum, the Embassy of Guatemala in Israel celebrated Guatemala's 198th Independence Day, which was the embassy's first anniversary in Jerusalem.

Embassy of Guatemala Celebrates Independence Day at the Friends of Zion Museum (photo credit: Yossi Zamir)

The event was attended by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Guatemalan Ambassador to Israel Mario Bucaro, Minister of Justice Amir Ohana, and the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion. The event was also attended by several Central and Latin American Ambassadors to Israel as well as many other dignitaries and influential guests.

Dr. Mike Evans, the founder and Chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum and member of the Trump Evangelical Advisory, traveled to Guatemala City, Guatemala before President Jimmy Morales had announced Guatemala's recognition of Jerusalem and their intention to move its embassy. Evans presented President Morales with the "Friends of Zion Award", the Museum's highest honor.

In his speech, Dr. Mike Evans praised both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Sarah Netanyahu, noting that "their impact on Guatemala's decision to recognize Jerusalem and move their embassy has to do with the Prime Minister's 'trust factor', which also encourage other nations like Honduras to recognize Jerusalem."

One week ago, the Friends of Zion Museum bestowed the "Friends of Zion Award" unto President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras, who had officially declared their recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in addition to opening a 'commercial office' in Jerusalem. FOZ hosted a celebratory reception for the President and his delegation.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has over 65 million members around the globe, making it one of the largest Pro-Israel social media pages in the world.

The Friends of Zion Museum is launching a $100 million project and is building an educational center, a think tank, a communications center and an online university. The late Shimon Peres, Israel's 9th President and 8th Prime Minister, was the first International Chairman of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center.

The Friends of Zion Museum books tours online at https://www.fozmuseum.com/visiting/ or by calling the Reservations Department at +972-2-532-9402.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embassy-of-guatemala-celebrates-independence-day-at-the-friends-of-zion-museum-300913704.html

SOURCE Friends of Zion Museum

