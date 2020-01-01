eMazzanti Technologies Seeks Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Award

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area managed services provider (MSP), retail IT consultant, and cloud services company, is proud to announce that the company is competing for a prestigious Fast Company 2020 World Changing Ideas Award.

The coveted award honors products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet. The contest, now in its fourth year, has honored everything from large companies' sustainability initiatives to clever consumer products to groundbreaking government policies.

World Changing Ideas Based on Experience and Backed by Science

eMazzanti's World Changing Idea builds on a foundation laid by science, psychology and everyday experience. From years of managing a diverse workforce, company leadership learned that multilingual employees solve problems faster. It makes sense to them and they found that science backs up the premise.

Hence, to grow the company in a tight labor market and enhance customer service, eMazzanti launched its Rapid Multilingual Problem-solving (RMP) Tech support program in 2019. RMP is about the prioritization of multiple language skills in the hiring process for technical positions.

The genius of RMP is to apply what is known about the brain and multilingual people in a straightforward way to solve difficult business problems. It comes at a time when the solution is needed in the technology industry and beneficial in the broader context of society.

"RMP is an idea whose time has come," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Based on science, the need for global understanding and the world-changing power of harnessing the brain's potential, it should be applied and studied not just in technology, but in every field where problem solving is required. That is, every field of endeavor world-wide."

How RMP Changes Things

According to eMazzanti's award submission, customers world-wide want and need quick solutions to their technical problems. At the same time, technology companies seek increasingly scarce technical resources to support a growing customer base. RMP provides solutions to both challenges.

RMP techs solve problems faster for customers. At the same time, the program gives technology businesses a recruiting edge. In addition to immigration, the policy supports increased diversity, business globalization and higher education, all worthwhile corporate goals. The program is also gender-neutral and non-political.

eMazzanti promotes RMP as a win for job candidates with multilingual skills and a win for customers who want fast service. It's also a win for the company as it grows. With RMP and its tech recruiting website, eMazzanti.Ninja, the company has successfully recruited the tech talent it needs to support its growing customer base.

Award Judging

The World Changing Ideas Award accepts submissions in 25 categories. Among them are General Excellence, Corporate Social Responsibility, Education, Consumer Products and Developing World Technology. Entries are considered by a group of designers, venture capitalists, thinkers, social entrepreneurs, and Fast Company editors.

Ideas are judged on impact, design, scalability, and ingenuity. The finalists will be announced on FastCompany.com. The winners will be announced on FastCompany.com and in an upcoming issue of Fast Company.

Tech Innovation Leadership

eMazzanti Technologies has a long history of earning honors and awards. Recently, the company was ranked as the #1 NYC Managed Services Provider by Clutch, a ratings and review platform. With industry-leading innovation and stable rates, eMazzanti's customers have no reason to look for another managed services provider.

Business leaders interested in learning more about eMazzanti's award-winning retail IT services, manufacturing and distribution managed services, and government IT infrastructure solutions can find additional information on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

