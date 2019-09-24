Emagia Founder and CEO, Veena Gundavelli, Finalist For the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 at Women in IT Awards Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in IT Awards 2019, Silicon Valley today announced that Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia, a leading fintech company focused on digital order-to-cash, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 award.

Organized by Information Age, the Women in IT Awards acts as a flagship and high-profile platform to support the tech industry in its mission to move the dial on gender. The percentage of female IT leaders globally remains at 9% – a figure that has changed very little in the past few years despite one third of organizations claiming to have diversity initiatives. The Women in IT Awards series aims to tackle this issue and redress the gender imbalance by showcasing the achievements of women in the sector and identifying new role models.

"I am deeply humbled and honored by this recognition from Women In IT. The digital revolution presents unprecedented opportunities for women in tech to break stereotypes and redefine the gender landscape. Let's all inspire and encourage more girls in STEM and more women in tech. Women entrepreneurs - Believe in yourselves and take the leap to impact the world in a big way, `` said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia

Veena has more than 25 years of experience in the technology field and is a strong supporter of diversity and inclusion for women in tech. She is a recipient of multiple awards including "Trailblazer" from the Forum of Women Entrepreneurs (now Watermark.org), "Top 10 Influential Women in Tech" from Silicon Valley Business Journal, and "Innovator of the Year" from Women in IT. Under her leadership, Emagia has won several awards and recognition including "Top 10 Companies to Watch" from CFO.com, "Top 10 Fintech Companies" From CFO Tech Outlook, "Top 50 Innovative companies" from Silicon Review, and "Top 10 Cognitive Solutions Providers" from CIO Outlook. Many leading analyst firms, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, have recognized Emagia as the leader in the Receivables Automation space and given excellent reviews of Gia, Emagia's new Digital Finance Assistant for enterprises.

Emagia delivers the next generation Digital Order-to-Cash Platform that automates enterprise receivables and payments processes, making them digital, touchless, and autonomous. Emagia brings automation, analytics and AI together to empower order-to-cash for exponential efficiency gains.

About Emagia

Emagia is focused on providing digital solutions to modernize finance operations in the digital age. The Emagia Digital Order-to-Cash Platform and Solutions automate credit, receivables, collections, deductions, cash flow forecasting, cash applications, and billing & payments. The Emagia Order-to-Cash Advanced Analytics Suite provides descriptive, predictive, prescriptive analytics and insights needed for the entire order-to-cash cycle. Emagia's Gia Digital Finance Assistant brings cognitive skills in accounts receivables, credit, and financial areas to assist global finance staff and executives. Many companies around the world have achieved significant and sustainable improvements to their order-to-cash cycle, days sales outstanding, operational costs, compliance, control, and cash flow with Emagia.

