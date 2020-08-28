Emagia announces its participation at SSON's Shared Services and Outsourcing week 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emagia, a leader in AI-powered order-to-cash automation platforms announced today that the company will be participating in virtual conference SSOW 2020, the largest and the longest running shared services and outsourcing event. Visit Emagia's virtual booth from August 25th – September 4th for a 2 week long multi-media digital extravaganza.

The Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON) is an online source for global business services executives and business leaders who leverage technology and best practices to improve operational efficiency. SSON delivers the latest industry news, thought leadership, and analysis through written articles, online events, webinars, white papers and in-depth market reports

Emagia's AI-powered Order-to-Cash Platform will be showcased at the SSOW 2020 event. With this next generation platform, Emagia delivers high impact automation and digital customer experience in the enterprise accounts receivables and treasury processes. Emagia platform provides a single view of global order-to-cash data and a single integrated process automation platform across credit, invoicing, collections, deductions, cash application and payments portal processes. Emagia transforms highly manual order-to-cash processes to next generation digital, data-driven and intelligent processes. Emagia's Gia digital order-to-cash assistant augments and assists customers, shared services staff and executives to improve their productivity.

"COVID has accelerated the pace of digital transformation in shared services. At Emagia, we are focused on helping forward-thinking order-to-cash leaders to reimagine their operations and put AI, automation and analytics to work to create new generation touchless and autonomous digital operations. Reimagine, not just redefining, the order-to-cash operations, is the essential mantra for shared services leaders now to shift gears from ``survive to thrive" in the age of AI, says Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia.

With attendees spanning across all industries and functions, Shared Services & Outsourcing Week covers a wide range of topics that provides business leaders with information on how to create world-class cultures, develop a solid business strategy in a rapidly changing digital landscape, and gain the tools to take a seat at the strategic table.

To collectively fight COVID-19, Emagia has also opened access to Emagia's digital order-to-cash cloud tools to help shared services address current challenges for businesses and the order-to-cash community. The following tools are now free on EmagiaCloud:



B2B Cash Application Tool: Emagia Digital Lockbox and Remittance Data Capture

B2B Credit Automation Tool: Emagia Digital B2B Credit Application

B2B Collections Tool: Emagia Digital Collections Assistant

About Emagia Corporation

Emagia is a leading provider of AI-powered fintech platform for receivables and treasury aimed to modernize global finance operations for the digital age. Emagia brings together the trifecta of automation, analytics and AI to the order-to-cash processes to help companies transform to highly efficient autonomous operations. Emagia solutions have been deployed in 70 countries in over 25 different languages and have processed several billions of accounts receivables. Emagia has helped many companies to achieve world class digital transformation efficiency resulting in substantial improvements to their cash flow, credit risk, operational cost, compliance and profitability.

