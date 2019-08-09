09.08.2019 17:30:00

Elysium Health™ Announces Initiation of Clinical Trial to Explore the Effects of Basis™ and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) on Muscle Metabolism and Exercise Performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc., a life sciences company developing clinically validated health products based on aging research, today announced the initiation of a clinical trial at University of Exeter, UK to explore the effects of Basis and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) on muscle metabolism and exercise in 18 – 35 year-olds. Basis is a combination of Elysium Health's proprietary nicotinamide riboside (NR) and pterostilbene (PT), which is designed to increase NAD+ levels and activate sirtuins. As an essential metabolic coenzyme involved in cellular energy metabolism and energy creation, NAD+ plays a critical role in mitochondrial function. In an earlier clinical trial, Basis was shown to increase NAD+ levels on average by 40% from baseline.

Elysium Health’s mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people live healthier, longer. Working directly with the world’s leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health is dedicated to translating advances in aging research and technology into effective, clinically proven products that help people manage their health in an actionable way. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Elysium Health)

The trial will enroll an estimated 20 participants and will be a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study to evaluate the effectiveness of Basis and HIIT on mitochondrial function, exercise capacity, and recovery in adults ages 18 – 35 over the course of three weeks. More on the study can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT04050358.

"Mitochondrial dysfunction is central to numerous areas of interest in health, ranging from exercise and performance to several muscle diseases. Unfortunately, treatments are currently very limited," said Dr. Timothy Etheridge, a researcher at University of Exeter, UK and principal investigator for the study. "Muscle mass adapts in response to the changing functional and metabolic demands of the body, and its maintenance is important for movement, health, and survival. Many questions remain, however, regarding the acute response of muscle to exercise, diet, and natural compounds that may reverse some of the deleterious effects of aging. This study will aim to start to answer some of these questions."

The content and function of skeletal muscle mitochondria – which produce energy and are vital to human survival – decline during aging and with inactivity. This occurs concurrently with the development of chronic conditions such as type II diabetes, which is partially due to a reduced capacity of mitochondria to break down fat for energy production. Maintenance of mitochondrial content and function is therefore of great importance for our health. Mitochondrial content and function can both be enhanced with HIIT, which itself represents an extremely time-efficient training strategy versus traditional endurance training.

One of the mechanisms by which mitochondrial content and function are increased following exercise is through NAD-dependent sirtuin signaling. NAD+ is one of the most important metabolites in the human body and requires ongoing replenishment due to its high rate of turnover through NAD-consuming activities. NR is a bioavailable NAD+ precursor that, in preclinical models, has been shown to elevate NAD+ concentration in skeletal muscle. The beneficial effects of elevating NAD+ levels are further supported by the activation of SIRT1 through a separate mechanism by PT.

"Over the last 20 years, the role of SIRT1 in the metabolism and function of skeletal muscle cells has been studied in preclinical models," said Elysium Health chief scientist and director of the Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at MIT Dr. Leonard Guarente. "Sirtuins present interesting potential targets to redress the aging-associated changes in the function of skeletal or cardiac muscle. We're excited to begin to translate the compelling research around NAD+ replenishment and sirtuin activation into human clinical trials." 

Following the completion of the study, Elysium Health intends to repeat the same protocol in an elderly population in collaboration with University of Exeter, UK under the direction of Dr. Timothy Etheridge.

About Elysium Health
Elysium Health's mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people live healthier, longer. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health is dedicated to translating advances in aging research and technology into effective, clinically proven products that help people manage their health in an actionable way. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elysium-health-announces-initiation-of-clinical-trial-to-explore-the-effects-of-basis-and-high-intensity-interval-training-hiit-on-muscle-metabolism-and-exercise-performance-300899461.html

SOURCE Elysium Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:52
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
11:53
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
10:25
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09:21
SMI zurück in der Spur
06:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
NEL-Aktie mit beachtlicher Performance: Wie geht es weiter?
Merz: Bundesregierung Schuld an möglicher CDU-Wahlniederlage im Osten
Uber-Aktie bricht ein: Uber verfehlt Schätzungen der Analysten
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes geht es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB