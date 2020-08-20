Elysian Events Catering Participates in COVID-19 Meal Assistance Program

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Elysian Events Catering has partnered with the City of New Orleans and other local restaurants to launch a meal assistance program for residents experiencing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of its kind, this emergency meal program has been providing eligible New Orleanians with two meals a day, including seniors, adults with high-risk health conditions and special medical needs, COVID-positive individuals, those who are quarantined, homeless residents and children under age 18. Revolution Foods and its other local restaurant partners are cooking, packaging, and delivering every meal. This relief program will bring over 60,000 fresh, healthy meals to those in need from over 100 local restaurants.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will manage this meal assistance program on behalf of the city. After analyzing food insecurity data, the Greater New Orleans Foundation developed a model to help feed people in need while also providing an opportunity to local restaurants, which have also struggled during the pandemic. "We know that because of COVID-19, many of our residents are unable to put food on their tables," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Since July, participating restaurants have prepared nutritious meals through Revolution Foods and the Chef's Brigade. The food has been organized and stored by the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), packaged by Revolution Foods and delivered by d'livery NOLA to several central feeding sites and even directly to some residents. This program is expected to re-employ hundreds of New Orleanians previously out of work due to the pandemic.

Elysian Events Catering was launched in 2013, led by two New Orleans chefs Jen and Brandon Blackwell. Dedicated to providing fresh, local food to New Orleans residents, this catering team was eager to partner with the Chef's Brigade. "We're ready to give back to the community that has given so much to the restaurants, entrepreneurs and hospitality workers in this city. New Orleans has always had a strong sense of community, and it's important that we help each other right now," said Brandon.

For more information about Elysian Events Catering and their menus focused on fresh, local ingredients, interested parties can visit elysianeventscatering.com or call (504) 541-0091. The team at Elysian Events Catering helps clients create memorable experiences at weddings, corporate and special events in New Orleans. They are located at 1421 Cambronne St. in New Orleans, La. 70118.

Elysian Events Catering proudly serves delicious, local dishes for a variety of events—from intimate gatherings to large and lavish celebrations. Catering menu options include raw and chargrilled oyster bars, raw bars, canapé stations, breakfast, brunch, lunch, buffets, plated dinners and more for weddings, private parties and other events in New Orleans.

