SMI 10’464 -0.3%  SPI 12’957 -0.5%  Dow 29’592 1.1%  DAX 13’127 -0.1%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’463 -0.1%  Gold 1’836 -1.8%  Bitcoin 16’775 0.1%  Dollar 0.9127 0.2%  Öl 45.9 1.4% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
23.11.2020 21:58:00

Elyse Lovett Joins Nutrition21 as Vice President of Marketing

HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") announced today that Elyse Lovett has joined the Company as its new Vice President of Marketing.

Elyse brings with her a solid background in science, as well as 10 years of experience marketing value-added ingredients to manufacturers in the nutrition, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Most recently with Kyowa Hakko as senior marketing manager, Elyse also spent several years with AAK (AarusKarlshamn) and Novartis in marketing and sales positions. 

Over the past six years, Elyse has taken an active role in various dietary supplement organizations, including the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) and the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN). She has also given numerous presentations at SupplySide West (SSW) and ISSN. Most recently she presented at the 2019 Neurosports Conference on marketing trends related to ingredients and health benefits. 

Elyse holds a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing and a Master of Science degree in clinical nutrition from New York Institute of Technology, as well as a Bachelor's degree in biochemistry and nutrition from Rutgers University.

"Nutrition21 is a well-respected company, with novel products and a fantastic entrepreneurial spirit. All of these qualities are what drew me to this opportunity. I am honored to be here," Lovett said. "2021 will be an interesting year for everyone as we navigate some new terrain in marketing. I am excited to work alongside Nutrition21's current customer base and new customers to create value-added marketing programs to our already best-in-class ingredient portfolio."

"Nutrition21 is thrilled to have Elyse join our team at this time, especially as we continue to grow the business by launching new branded ingredients and moving into new market segments," said Joe Weiss, President, Nutrition21. "Elyse will take our marketing and consumer education efforts to the next level and help Nutrition21 fully leverage our patented, clinically researched ingredients."

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients, which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit: www.Nutrition21.com

Contact Information

Becky Wright

Media Contact

bwright@nutrition21.com

201-675-0197

© 2020 Nutrition21, LLC

Nutrition21, LLC, 500 Mamaroneck Ave., Suite 510, Harrison, New York 10528 Source: Nutrition21, LLC DRA2984112020

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elyse-lovett-joins-nutrition21-as-vice-president-of-marketing-301179098.html

SOURCE Nutrition21

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 83.70
2.25 %
CS Group 11.41
2.24 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.00
1.90 %
UBS Group 13.30
1.72 %
Swiss Life Hldg 407.00
1.45 %
Roche Hldg G 302.15
-0.84 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
-1.21 %
Sika 234.40
-1.43 %
Givaudan 3’607.00
-1.50 %
Nestle 101.46
-2.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:19
Vontobel: E-Sports & Gaming - der nächste Profisport?
11:00
A Vaccine"s Six Points of Economic Impact
08:55
SMI weiter in Lauerstellung
06:53
Daily Markets: SMI – In luftigen Höhen / Visa – Korrektur trifft auf Unterstützung
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:07
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert deutlich
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway: Verdeckte Investition im Berkshire-Portfolio?
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer, Regeneron-Papier fester: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Regeneron
Digitalwährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
Die Hoffnung auf einen bald verfügbaren Coronavirus-Impfstoff sorgte zu Wochenbeginn an der Wall Street für eine freundliche Tendenz. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche unter dem Schlusskurs von Freitag. Der deutsche Leitindex gab sein Kursplus vollständig ab. In Asien zeigten sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit