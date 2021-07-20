SMI 11’946 0.7%  SPI 15’367 0.6%  Dow 34’559 1.8%  DAX 15’216 0.6%  Euro 1.0856 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’956 0.7%  Gold 1’809 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’502 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9211 0.3%  Öl 69.7 1.4% 
20.07.2021 21:32:00

ELYON International, Inc. launches ScrumOnDemand, a Global IT on-demand hiring platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.    

ELYON International (PRNewsfoto/ELYON International)

The ScrumOnDemand platform matches formed groups ready to work with clients who need seasoned SCRUM teams to complete their projects. The talent matching engine then brings teams and clients together quickly while the ScrumOnDemand tool Administrators facilitate introductions. In addition, Talent can meet with other IT talent with complementary skills to form their own SCRUM teams. ScrumOnDemand uses an interactive dashboard with graphs and a ranking system to show at a glance what matches are closest to the needs of each project of interest, along with resumes and project descriptions.

Benefits of Joining the ScrumOnDemand Community

  • Empowers IT Talent to offer their services as a SCRUM team or as individuals
  • Enables entrepreneurs or companies looking for a team or individual to build incredible products
  • Access to a global community of skilled IT Talent
  • A convenient marketplace to connects businesses with passionate IT talent
  • Registration is FREE!

ScrumOnDemand Background

The ScrumOnDemand vision was co-developed by Camen Nazario, Founder & President of ELYON, and former Technology Executive Lucy Flores to accelerate women into Technology and provide Software Development opportunities to the underserved and underrepresented globally.

About ELYON International, Inc.

Established in 1997, Elyon International has provided professional services and solutions in Information Technology, Engineering, Business Transformation, and Project Management to some of America's top Corporations and Government Agencies at the Federal, State, and Local level. With corporate headquarters in Vancouver, WA, and offices in Seattle, WA, and Austin, TX, ELYON International offers its clients cost-effective solutions, with an unwavering commitment to Client-Quality-Satisfaction.

To find out more, please visit:https://www.elyoninternational.com or https://scrumteamondemand.com 

ScrumOnDemand

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elyon-international-inc-launches-scrumondemand-a-global-it-on-demand-hiring-platform-301337833.html

SOURCE ELYON International

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:07 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Imposante Kursrallye - Geberit doch ein Gewinner der Corona-Krise?
15:05 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
13:30 Kühne & Nagel profitiert von Nachfrageschub
11:55 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
10:58 Marktüberblick: ProSieben erfreut nachbörslich
08:45 Erste Sommer-Gewitter
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
US-Handel endet tiefrot -- Corona-Talfahrt an den Börsen: SMI beendet Sitzung unter 11'900 Punkten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Meyer Burger erhält für IEC-Zertifizierung für Solarmodule - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch unter Druck
UBS-Aktie beendet Handel stark: UBS überzeugt mit starkem Zweitquartals-Ergebnis
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
Wall Street erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ölpreise bei 100 US-Dollar? Warum ein Analyst die magische Preisgrenze für unerreichbar hält
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit