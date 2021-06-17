SMI 12’011 0.2%  SPI 15’396 0.2%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’728 0.1%  Euro 1.0925 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’158 0.2%  Gold 1’773 -2.2%  Bitcoin 34’650 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9180 1.0%  Öl 73.1 -1.1% 
17.06.2021 22:07:00

ELYON International acquires the Azimuth Group, LLC

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELYON International, headquartered in Vancouver, WA, continues its unparalleled growth and expands its Management Consulting Services and Account's portfolio.  ELYON has acquired the Azimuth Group LLC, founded in 2016 and based in Redmond, WA. This move advances and augments ELYON's growth plans and is a critical component of its long-term sales strategy in the Management Consulting industry.

ELYON International

To find out more, please visit: https://www.elyoninternational.com 

As we seek growth and expertise across our Management Consulting initiatives, we saw an obvious and seamless fit between The Azimuth Group's organizational values with ours…" says Carmen Nazario, President, ELYON International. The acquisition of the Azimuth Group enables ELYON to add key accounts throughout the U.S. Along with the Azimuth Group acquisition, Founder & CEO – Raul Ramos will assume the role as CEO with ELYON International.

ELYON International provides global management consulting services in the areas of Information Technology, Engineering, Software Development, Business Process & Support, and Project Management Solutions to some of America's top Corporations and Government Agencies at the Federal, State, and Local level. ELYON is a certified MBE, Woman and Veteran-Owned business.

About ELYON International, Inc.
Established in 1997, Elyon International has provided professional services and solutions in Information Technology, Engineering, Business Transformation, Project Management, and Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) to some of America's top Corporations and Government Agencies at the Federal, State Local level.  With corporate headquarters in Vancouver, WA and offices in Seattle, WA and Austin, TX, ELYON International offers its client's cost-effective solutions, with an unwavering commitment placed on Client-Quality-Satisfaction.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elyon-international-acquires-the-azimuth-group-llc-301315098.html

SOURCE ELYON International

