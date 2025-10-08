Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Optimismus für Tesla-Aktie: Auslieferungszahlen könnten bereits 2026 die 2-Millionen-Marke überschreiten
BofA erhöht Kursziel: KI-Optimismus für die Palantir-Aktie
Nach Kursexplosion: Diese ETFs setzen in besonderem Masse auf die Oracle-Aktie
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Die wahren Hintergründe hinter dem 100-Milliarden-Deal mit OpenAI
08.10.2025 03:36:17

Elon Musk's XAI Expands Funding Round To $20 Bln With Major Backing From Nvidia : Report

NVIDIA
147.94 CHF 0.12%
(RTTNews) - Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is significantly increasing its fundraising target to $20 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report indicated that the expanded round includes both equity and debt, structured through a special purpose vehicle designed to acquire Nvidia processors and lease them to xAI. These chips will power xAI's Colossus 2 initiative—its largest data center located in Memphis.

Nvidia is reportedly contributing up to $2 billion to the equity portion of the deal.

