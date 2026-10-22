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22.10.2026 23:46:17
Elon Musk Invests About $1 Bln In Skydance As Media Giant Cuts Costs
(RTTNews) - Elon Musk has invested roughly $1 billion in Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY), providing fresh capital to the newly combined media company as it works to integrate Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery and reduce costs.
The investment is part of Skydance's broader effort to raise equity funding. Paramount completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month, with the combined company operating under the Skydance name.
Co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz are overseeing the integration of the two studios, Paramount+ and HBO Max, along with their television networks and corporate operations. Skydance expects to generate $6 billion in cost savings over three years while carrying nearly $80 billion in debt.
Musk has longstanding ties to the Ellison family. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, David Ellison's father, invested $1 billion in Musk's 2022 acquisition of Twitter and previously invested in Tesla.
Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen
Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.Weiterlesen!
Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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