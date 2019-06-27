|
Elmos Semiconductor AG: Silicon Microstructures' IntraSense(TM) Awarded 'Innovative Product of the Year'
Sensors Expo & Conference honors SMI product
Silicon Microstructures, Inc. (SMI) was awarded "Innovative Product of the Year" for their medical invasive product line IntraSense(TM) during the Best of Sensors Expo Awards. Specifically, during the Sensors Expo and Conference in San Jose, CA, the award was for a new version of their 1-French IntraSense(TM) device. The biocompatible 1-French pressure sensors with pre-attached wiring and encapsulation can now be paired with unique back-end electronics that limit electrical currents to levels meeting the strictest definitions of the ISO Safe Current standard. This reduces the design and regulatory burden for medical device developers.
Sensors Expo and Conference is North America's premier event for sensors, connectivity, and IoT, held this week. The Best of Sensors Expo Awards selects outstanding innovations and real-life applications in sensing. The award was presented by the Event Director, Cal Droton, to SMI's representative Dr. Justin Gaynor, VP IntraSense(TM). "To receive this recognition is a great honor, and validates the approach our team has taken to simplify the integration of our invasive sensors into finished devices.", says Dr. Gaynor, "The combination of ease of use and superior information offered by IntraSense(TM) can really change the dynamics inside the OR or cath lab, and offers a big step forward for evidence-based medicine."
The IntraSense(TM) line of pressure sensing solutions simplifies direct pressure monitoring throughout the anatomy, leveraging an industry-leading size of less than 1-French. It is designed to enable accurate in vivo pressure sensing in many minimally invasive devices, including catheters and endoscopes. To ensure easy system integration, the sensor can be directly exposed to different bodily fluids with no encapsulation required. SMI also offers custom calibrated solutions that can be designed to work with customers' existing equipment.
Learn more about SMI's innovative solutions at booth 1233 during Sensors Expo or online.
