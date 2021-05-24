Ellucian Named to GSV EdTech 150

RESTON, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian has been named to The GSV EdTech 150, which recognizes the world's leading, most transformational education technology companies.

Ellucian was chosen from among 2,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies across several factors being evaluated on their revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach and margin profile. GSV estimates that these 150 companies together reach approximately 3 billion people -- close to half of the global population -- and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

GSV launched its inaugural list of leaders in education technology in 2020 with the EdTech 50, and with rapid growth in the sector, increased this year's list to 150.

"Ellucian's mission is to support higher education's digital transformation with innovative solutions and services that are agile, flexible and future-proof. We are honored to be recognized as a GSV EdTech innovator alongside other visionary companies who share Ellucian's passion for using technology to support student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian.

"Congratulations to Ellucian for being selected for the GSV EdTech 150," said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV. "When we launched the EdTech 50 last year, none of us knew the impact that a global pandemic would bring to education. COVID-19 brought 1.6 billion learners online overnight, ushering in the dawn of digital learning, and those we recognize today certainly met the moment. Ellucian has responded to unprecedented demand and growth with what GSV calls Weapons of Mass Instruction -- and we look forward to seeing what you do next."

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated more than 2,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies across several factors:

VC or PE-backed private companies in Digital Learning, excluding companies that are public or have filed to be public

Companies that are post-Series A in their development with the exception of bootstrapped companies that have achieved meaningful scale with $10+ million in revenue

Organic top line growth at over 30%

The selection is determined by GSV's internally developed scoring system that applies scores across several KPIs including revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach and margin profile.

The GSV EdTech 150 list is evenly distributed between three major groups: Life-Long Learning, Higher Ed, and K-12. K-12 leads with 33% of the top 150 companies, with another 13% in blended K12/Higher Education companies. Workforce Learning and Adult Consumer learning together account for 37%, with Higher Education at 14% and Early Childhood at 3%.

North America -- specifically the United States -- is the leading geography within the EdTech 150. North America accounts for nearly half of the list, with China and India at 18% and 10%, respectively. These markets combined represent over 73% of those included. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are represented by 15% of the listing, with several high quality, fast growing companies such as Photomath, OpenClassrooms, Brainly, and GoStudent. Latin America -- and specifically Brazil -- is showing strong early trends, with Hotmart, Descomplica and UOL EdTech all experiencing impressive growth.

To see the full list of companies selected to the GSV EdTech 150, please visit www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150.

ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is an annual event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV connecting leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. The 2020 Summit welcomed over 15,000 attendees from more than 135 countries, including leading educators, innovators, investors, strategists, foundation leaders, media, and policy makers across the "Pre-K to Gray" global education and skills sectors. Previous keynote speakers include, President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Common, Justice Sandra Day O' Connor, Richard Branson, John Legend, President Vincente Fox, Gloria Steinem, and Howard Schultz, among others.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

