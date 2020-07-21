+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
ELLKAY Names New Chief Innovation And Strategy Officers

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, a leader in healthcare connectivity since 2002, announced Shreya Patel as its new Chief Innovation and Product Officer and Ajay Kapare as its new Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. This announcement comes as ELLKAY announced they have achieved 30 percent year over year growth, with about half of that growth represented in the second quarter of 2020.

Ajay Kapare, ELLKAY Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Kapare joined ELLKAY in 2017 with extensive Healthcare IT and marketing experience. He had been serving as the Vice President of Marketing & Strategy for the past three years, driving strategic growth initiatives and marketing relationships at ELLKAY. Prior to joining ELLKAY, Kapare served as Vice President Marketing & Strategy at CompuGroup Medical US, where he focused on formalizing processes and driving strategic product marketing initiatives. As the new Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer of ELLKAY, Kapare will be a driving force in continuing ELLKAY's position as interoperability experts with a focus on building meaningful partnerships across the healthcare IT continuum.

It is no secret at ELLKAY that Kapare is passionate about encouraging collaboration and identifying opportunities to make an impact through meaningful partnerships. He has worked tirelessly to champion relationships between vendors and healthcare organizations, ensuring everyone from the venture wins through collaboration across multiple healthcare segments. Kapare was elected to serve on the CHIME Foundation Board of Directors in November of 2019 after supporting the organization across roles and organizations. His attraction to CHIME stemmed from their encouragement of collaboration between CIOs and vendors for the overall greater good and advancement of healthcare IT.

Kapare added, "I am truly honored by the opportunity to lean into ELLKAY's strategy. This company is at the forefront of cutting-edge interoperability solutions and I am passionate about ensuring that the digital health world is aware of it."

Patel joined ELLKAY in 2009 as the Vice President of Marketing & Product, with a focus on product growth and strategy. Over the last ten years, a period in which major changes occurred in healthcare policies that drove the necessity for solution adoption and increased interoperability, Patel led ELLKAY to expansion and growth in multiple health IT markets and also developed ELLKAY's product roadmap. Her mission is to constantly rethink technology, craft powerful solutions that end-users can fall in love with, and to ensure ELLKAY builds brilliant solutions that generate true value for customers and their patients. Patel's passion for creating meaningful and innovative solutions focused on strategy and market value has given ELLKAY recognition as a premiere innovation-focused healthcare IT company.

Patel said, "I am a believer that technology should be seamless, exciting, and constantly evolving to changes in the market – and that it should empower the business of every healthcare organization when correctly employed. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to ensure our digital healthcare solutions focus on innovation and that ELLKAY remains the leader in the healthcare IT."

Lior Hod, President of ELLKAY, stated, "Both Ajay and Shreya have played integral roles in the senior leadership team at ELLKAY. They both have kept us on our toes identifying key business challenges, market demands, and growth opportunities that have helped to position ELLKAY as a healthcare IT market leader. We're excited to see what further innovation they bring to ELLKAY in their new roles."

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 18 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 55,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

Shreya Patel, ELLKAY Chief Innovation & Product Officer

(PRNewsfoto/ELLKAY, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellkay-names-new-chief-innovation-and-strategy-officers-301097358.html

SOURCE ELLKAY, LLC

