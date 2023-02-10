|
10.02.2023 01:00:00
Elliott Statement on Dai Nippon Printing
LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advises funds that together hold a significant investment in Dai Nippon Printing ("DNP" or "the Company"), notes yesterday's announcement regarding the Company's new Medium-term Management Plan.
Elliott Senior Portfolio Manager Nabeel Bhanji said the following about the announcement:
"We welcome DNP's commitment to announce the largest share buyback in the Company's history, accelerate the disposal of its cross-shareholdings, increase its ROE target to 10% and target a Price-to-Book multiple of above 1x. In our view, these measures represent an important initial step in addressing DNP's persistent and unwarranted undervaluation. We look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with the Company."
About Elliott
Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $55.7 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.
Media Contacts
London
Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk
Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-dai-nippon-printing-301743633.html
SOURCE Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der NOVO NORDISK, MERCK und COLGATE PALMOLIVE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der Schwergewichte: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Anfangsgewinne nicht halten und rutschte in die Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt setzte derweil seine Jahresauftaktrally fort. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Donnerstag Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost drehte die Stimmung ins Positive.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}