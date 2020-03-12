12.03.2020 21:40:00

Elliott Masie to Host Free, Interactive Virtual Session on "Social Distance Learning - Agility in the Pandemic"

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MASIE Center and Learning CONSORTIUM have announced a free, 2-hour, interactive virtual session on "Social Distance Learning - Agility in the Pandemic", taking place on Monday, March 16 from 2 PM to 4 PM Eastern time. Elliott Masie will host the session, focusing on how we transform our designs for continual learning in this time.

Masie and a selection of Chief Learning Officers and Learning Designers will lead this free, interactive exploration of how we adapt content, context, and collaboration for workplace learning - at a time of "social distance". They will explore design models and how to make the "e" in eLearning reflect a time of "Emergency" - with engaging, "everywhere", effective, and evolving learning models.

Please reserve spaces for your team here: https://masie.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WXMdeRvsSZy4ddZy77Tfyw

Masie, CEO of The MASIE Center and Chair of the Learning CONSORTIUM, announced the webinar and shared that "100% of the focus of The MASIE Center and our Learning CONSORTIUM will now be dealing with the impact of the Pandemic on our businesses, colleagues, and learning roles."

He pointed to the Coronavirus & Learning Project collaboration site with updates, reports, resources, and briefings from The MASIE Center, i4cp, Marshall Goldsmith Coaches, and other resources. Go to http://readiness.masie.com to join this conversation.

Masie also introduced the hashtag #LearningSTRONG to reflect the key role that Learning will play in helping our organizations and employees adapt to these changes.

Please go to http://readiness.masie.com for more information.

 

